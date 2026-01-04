Patriots Captain Among Inactives vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. from Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to take yet another step toward a successful playoff run.

The Patriots (13-3) enter this matchup on the heels of a 42-10 victory over the New York Jets — a win which also secured the club its first AFC East division title since 2019. Conversely, the Dolphins (7-9) are fresh off a 20-17 Week 17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A win this week against Miami will give the Patriots their 11th series sweep of the Dolphins and their first series sweep since the 2016 season. The Patriots beat the Dolphins in the first meeting of the season, a 33-27 Week 2 win on Sept. 14in Miami. Should the playoff-bound Pats secure the victory, it will improve them to a 14-3 record — making this the team’s sixth season with 14 or more wins.

Having just over an hour remaining until kickoff in East Rutherford, NJ, the Patriots and Jets have released their lists of inactives.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

LB Robert Spillane

LB Harold Landry, III

DL Khyiris Tonga

OL Caedan Wallace

OG Jared Wilson

OT Marcus Bryant

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What it Means for the Patriots

For the first time since mid-December, linebacker and defensive team captain Robert Spillane was present at New England’s final practice session prior to this weekend’s regular season finale. Though his official status for Week 18 has now been revealed as out, Spillane’s presence is still great news for those hoping that the veteran linebacker would be back in the Pats’ lineup in time for the playoffs. In fact, Spillane buoyed the hopes of Pats Nation during a recent appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

"I'm fired up … Every day I come in here looking to get back on the field, preparing,” Spillane said. “I think we're progressing in the right direction. I can't wait to get back out there and be a help to these guys."

Landry, who has been battling a knee injury since Week 13, was a non-participant in practice throughout the week. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through 15 games played this season, Landry has compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks.

Despite leaving the Pats’ Week 16 victory over the Ravens due to a foot injury. Tonga appears to have avoided serious injury as the Pats head to the playoffs. Tonga’s suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle should be ready for the start of New England’s first postseason run since 2021.

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense has been both smooth and productive. He has appeared in 14 games, making eight starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 24 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. Additionally, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Left guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol) remains out of practice, thus leaving his availability for Week 18 in notable doubt. With his practice status all but confirming that Wilson will be out for this week’s game against the Dolphins, reserve Ben Brown will likely assume his spot in the starting lineup.

In 13 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 785 snaps (92 percent) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 23 pressures. After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, Wilson has been singularly focused on turning his early-season struggles into success — especially in the passing game. As a result, Wilson has already become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future due to his athleticism and versatility.

DOLPHINS INACTIVES:

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

RB De’Von Achane

WR Jaylen Waddle

OL Austin Jackson

️LB Chop Robinson

QB Cam Miller

QB Tua Tagovaiola (3rd QB)

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!