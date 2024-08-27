Report: Patriots Part Ways With QB Bailey Zappe After Two Seasons
The New England Patriots continue to slim their depth chart down on Tuesday's NFL roster cutdown deadline, with their latest coming with their quarterback room which now looks a bit thinner for next season.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Patriots have decided to release third-year QB Bailey Zappe, effectively cutting their quarterback room to three players: Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, and Joe Milton III.
Zappe was drafted by the Patriots as a day-three pick during the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky as a fourth-rounder. During his tenure with New England where he found eight starts, he posted 2,053 total yards on a 63.2% completion rate, throwing for 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to a 4-4 record as QB1.
Zappe was on the roster bubble spanning throughout the preseason, as the addition of Milton III in the sixth round of this year's draft clouded his future on this roster. Despite Zappe's upside, it was hard to picture this team entering the season with four quarterbacks on the depth chart, which ended up in his inevitable release.
As teams scour the market for talent dropped from their previous teams on roster cut day, it would be far from a surprise to see Zappe get some interest his way from another team around the league as a depth piece under center. As to who those suitors could be remains to be seen, but don't expect the 25-year-old to be without a home for long.
As for the Patriots, their big QB decision now leans upon who will be deemed the starting quarterback heading into Week One vs. the Cincinnati Bengals-- a choice that looks to be finalized in the coming days.
