Patriots Acquire Bengals' Tee Higgins in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The New England Patriots made some key additions to their offense ahead of next season, but this unit could still use an extra boost in explosiveness on that side of the ball for 2024.
By bringing in third-overall pick Drake Maye, selecting a couple of new options for the offensive line, and adding multiple new pass catchers into the mix during both the draft and free agency, the Patriots should look vastly different from what we saw a season ago.
However, there still is room for improvement before being considered to have one of the best groups of weapons in the league. The NFL's receiving talent is some of the best we've seen in league history, and in terms of where New England stands amongst the other 31 teams, they're a few steps behind.
Many of the top available options at the receiver position have tended to fizzle out for the Patriots, but recent contract rumors revolving around Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins makes for an interesting proposal.
He's set to get paid big money as soon as next offseason rolls around, and without any long-term agreements between him and the Bengals, it's resulted in one issued trade request and added uncertainty to his future in the orange and black. It opens the door for the Patriots to try their hand at sending a package to acquire him, and they might have the assets to do so.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton proposed a deal for New England to land the Bengals receiver, sending out a couple of picks and DeMario Douglas in exchange:
Cincinnati Bengals receive: WR DeMario Douglas, 2025 second-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick,
New England Patriots receive: WR Tee Higgins
Morton offered some intel as to why New England could make a deal like this happen, noting the instant impact a Higgins-caliber receiver could add for a recently sputtering offense:
"This offseason, the New England Patriots overhauled their wide receiver room, signing K.J. Osborn and drafting Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. They also re-signed Kendrick Bourne. Even with those acquisitions, though, they have a mediocre group of wideouts, and Higgins would bring clarity to a receiver room full of uncertainties... Whoever wins the Patriots' battle for the starting quarterback position would have a reliable wideout in Higgins, who can provide an immediate spark for a mostly lackluster passing attack since Tom Brady's departure in 2020."- Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report
In recent years, the Patriots have desperately lacked true top-end receivers, with Julian Edelman standing out as the best option New England has held across the past half-decade. To ensure the most effective development for Maye moving forward, implementing a two-time 1,000-yard receiver into his arsenal right off the bat could be a stellar way to do so.
The proposed package is a bit steep. By forfeiting a day two pick and a three pick, along with a strong rookie talent in Douglas, the Patriots would be banking heavily on Higgins to generate elite numbers catching the ball from Maye. If his past four years of work in Cincinnati say anything though, he looks capable of taking on such a challenge.
The Bengals receiver is coming off a season in which he only appeared in 12 games, but still totaled 656 yards, 42 receptions, and five touchdowns. Now that he'll have health on his side in 2024, we should expect to see the LSU product return to form.
Could that be in Foxboro? The idea may be a bit ambitious, but keep it in the back of your mind as we inch closer to the 2024 campaign.
Follow Patriots Country on X for more New England Patriots coverage!