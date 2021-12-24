Patriots-Bills Week Sixteen Injury Report: Final Edition — Three ‘Out’, Eight ‘Questionable’ For Pats

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Sixteen showdown in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Pats and Bills will face off this Sunday in a pivotal divisional matchup on Sunday, December 26 at 1:00pm at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Sixteen matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)

OUT

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion (DNP)

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf (DNP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder (LP)

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle (LP)

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)

WR N'Keal Harry, Hip (LP)

S Adrian Phillips, Knee (LP)

What It Means: Patriots

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been absent from the practice fields, as he continues to battle a non-COVID illness. With Stevenson out, running back Damien Harris is expected to receive the majority of the carries. However, an eye should also be kept on the Alabama product heading into Sunday’s game, as he was listed among those ‘questionable’ for Week Sixteen. Harris is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which forced him to leave the Pats’ Week Fifteen matchup.

Receiver Nelson Agholor remains in concussion protocol, after suffering a viscous hit to the head during the team’s 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week Fifteen.

Rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe is a new addition to the report, having been declared ‘out’ with a calf injury. It is unclear as to whether Bledsoe suffered the injury during Thursday's practice, as he was not listed on previous reports throughout the week.

In addition to the three ruled out, receiver Kendrick Bourne has remained on the COVID/Reserve list for the Patriots since Monday and does not count against the current active roster. While no official announcement has been made regarding his status, his chances of playing on Sunday remain very slim.

BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

DT Star Lotulelei, Personal (DNP)

What It Means: Bills

By comparison to the Patriots, Buffalo enters Sunday’s matchup with mostly good health for its current active roster. Only defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is listed as ‘questionable’ for personal reasons, having not practiced on Thursday or Friday. Lotulelei is Buffalo’s best run-stopping defensive lineman, starting eight of his nine appearances this season. He has logged 16 tackles and three sacks.

The Bills also moved wideout Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford to the list on Friday. The team also placed slot receiver Cole Beasley, guard Jon Feliciano, tackle Dion Dawkins and defensive end A.J. Epenesa on the list earlier this week.