Patriots-Dolphins Pregame Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

The Patriots and Dolphins are set to close the 2021 regular season with a 4:25pm ET kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The New England Patriots have arrived in Miami Gardens for a Sunday evening date with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Sunday’s Week Eighteen matchup will take place at Hard Rock Stadium at 4:25pm ET. This pivotal contest between two divisional rivals has the potential to be a deciding factor in the race for not only the AFC East title, but also the Pats AFC playoff-seeding heading into the playoffs.

Sunday’s matchup will mark the second of two meetings between the two teams in 2021. The Patriots dropped the season-opener to the Dolphins by a final score of 17-16, in Foxboro on September 12. The two teams have split the series in each of the last four seasons.

The Patriots will be playing against Miami in the final regular game of the season for the 17th time overall. Of the 16 season-finale meetings, eight of them were played in Miami. The Patriots are 8-8 in those games, including 4-4 in those games played at Miami.

Viewing/Listening:

TELEVISION:

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen via local network affiliates. Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties with Jay Feely as the color analyst. Jenny Dell will work from the sidelines.

STREAMING:

For information on how to stream the game please visit the Ways to Watch guide, via Patriots.com

RADIO:

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Patriots Roster Notes:

According to Saturday evening’s NFL transaction wire, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross will serve as COVID-19 replacements while safety Sean Davis will serve as the Patriots’ standard elevation.

The Patriots downgraded linebacker Dont’a Hightower to ‘out’ for Sunday’s matchup at Hard Rock Stadium for its regular-season finale. Hightower had been listed as ‘questionable’ with a knee injury for the game on Friday’s injury and practice participation report

Cornerback Myles Bryant remains on COVID-19/Reserve, and thus will be ineligible to play on Sunday against Miami.

Safety Kyle Dugger was officially ruled ‘out’ for Sunday’s matchup via Friday’s injury and practice participation report.

Dolphins Roster Notes:

Miami will enter their season-finale with a full complement of players. Defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness) and wide receiver Preston Williams (illness) were removed from Friday’s report.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (quad), offensive lineman Jesse Davis (knee/elbow), running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah Ford (knee) were all listed at full availability for Friday’s practice, and were not given a designation for Sunday’s game. As a result, each player is expected to play in Week Eighteen.

The Dolphins elected not to elevate any players from its practice squad for Sunday’s season finale in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Patriot Maven Prediction:

Essential on Offense: Control the Clock

While establishing the run will be key to developing their offensive rhythm on Sunday, New England must find balance with their passing game. In doing so, they may be able to control the tempo in Week Eighteen. Miami is among the top blitzing teams in the NFL. As such, they will look to show Pats’ quarterback Mac Jones multiple looks in hopes of confusing him and forcing him into making uncomfortable throws. However, if utilized correctly, the Patriots’ running game has the ability to neutralize the Dolphins’ blitzes. If their rushing attack can find some early success, Jones should be able to use play-action to his advantage. With the return of Nelson Agholor to the lineup, the Pts may also have some additional options through vertical passing lanes. Kendrick Bourne and Jonnu Smith could be factors as well, should New England opt for the occasional carry out of the backfield.

Essential on Defense: Get to the Line

While Miami’s offensive line has not been as bad as nationally advertised, they have had their struggles in providing protection for Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. New England’s front seven will need to set the tone on Sunday. The interior must stand up to Miami’s run blockers, while the linebackers and pass rushers will need to apply as much pressure as possible. Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy should be the Pats mobile options in getting to Tua, while Josh Uche and Chase Winovich can provide additional pop and speed. Ultimately, the Pats will look to keep Tagovailoa off-balance and force him to Tagovailoa to get rid of the ball quickly.

Final Analysis:

While New England is suiting up with a sharp eye on the postseason, Miami is still playing for pride. As a result, this matchup in Miami Gardens will be a close one. Conditioning will play a role in the humid Florida climate. However, at the end of the day, the Pats have the slight edge on both sides of the ball. New England makes enough plays on both sides of the ball to head into the playoffs on a high note.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 21, Dolphins 17