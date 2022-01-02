Patriots-Jaguars Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Seventeen Showdown

The Pats list seven inactives, as opposed to the Jaguars listing four for Sunday’s Week Twelve matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Seventeen of the 2021 NFL Season at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Jaguars have released their lists of Inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

WR Nelson Agholor

WR N’Keal Harry

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

CB Joejuan Williams

DB Shaun Wade

WR N’Keal Harry joined the list of Patriots inactives as a healthy scratch. Harry was not listed on Friday’s injury report. The Pats first round draft choice in 2019 has had a lackluster season as a pass-catcher, logging only 184 receiving yards on 12 catches. He has, however, contributed to the team’s success as a run blocker. In the absence of Nelson Agholor, who remains in concussion protocol, the team opted to go with practice squad elevation Kristian Wilkerson for depth at the position, instead of Harry.

Running back J.J. Taylor and cornerback Joejuan Williams are also among the notables on the Patriots inactives list for Sunday. Taylor was a likely choice, with the return of Rhamondre Stevenson from COVID-19/Reserve.

Behind Enemy Lines: Jaguars Inactives

CB Nevin Lawson

RB Mekhi Sargent

OLB Dakota Allen

TE James O’Shaughnessy

Tight end James O’Shaughnessy has officially been ruled out for Week Seventeen. The 29-year-old did not participate in practice all week with a hip injury. O’Shaughnessy leads all Jaguars’ tight ends with 24 catches for 244 yards. In his absence, the Jags may turn to newly-acquired tight end Kahale Warring. Like O’Shaughnessy, Warring also has a history with the Patriots. The San Diego State product had a very brief stint with the Pats during 2021 training camp.

For Jacksonville, linebacker Dakota Allen was also ruled out after being listed as questionable on Friday’s report.