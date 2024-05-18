Patriots' 3 Marquee Matchups for 2024 Revealed by NFL.com
The New England Patriots may have been dealt a rough schedule for the upcoming NFL year, but it doesn't mean next season won't be without a number of exciting games set to take place on Sunday.
And while we're still a few months out until kickoff for the new season finally arrives, there are several dates to keep an eye on as we get closer to the next time the Patriots hit the field. The recently revealed schedule release showcased what to expect for New England's 2024, and it's safe to say things will be action-packed.
When dishing the Patriots' three marquee matchups for the upcoming season, NFL.com named three tough road games with two coming at the start of the year, and one towards the tail end:
Week 1: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 16: @ Buffalo Bills
The Patriots will have far from an easy road to start next season, with two of their first four games going against a healthy Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, and a trip to the West Coast to face up with the reigning NFC champion 49ers. And just like any season of the past half-decade, taking the trip to Buffalo to face Josh Allen is no simple task either.
Judy Batista of NFL.com provided some further insight on the Patriots' marquee games of 2024, describing the challenge that awaits the new era in Foxboro.
"Yikes, what a way to start a new era for the Patriots. Jerod Mayo and, likely Drake Maye, will make their debuts against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are merely welcoming back Joe Burrow from an injury-riddled season. The scheduling formula does Mayo no favors in his first season as a head coach -- the Patriots are tied for eighth in strength of schedule, and two of their last three games are against the Bills, who have won the division every season since Tom Brady left town."
The Patriots will have their hands full in these games, no doubt, but with a healthy defense and a refreshed offense to roll into the coming season with, there's a slight glimpse of optimism that can navigate this squad through the year ahead.
Look to start the year with all hands on deck as New England will kick their season off against the Bengals on September 8th at Paycor Stadium.
