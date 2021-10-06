Patriots-Texans Week Five Injury Report: First Edition — Problems Continue for the Offensive Line

The Pats offensive line continues to be decimated by injury, as some key defenders are limited participants during Wednesday’s practice.

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Five of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium at 1:00pm ET.

The Pats were without several key components along their offensive line. As reported on Tuesday, both starting left guard Michael Onwenu, and starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List on Tuesday. While their status for Sunday’s game remains uncertain, Bill Belichick did offer the following when asked about their potential to play against Houston:

“We’ll follow the league protocols, and you know what they are. Whatever they are. If they clear, they clear. If they don’t, they don’t.”

(Quote provided by Patriots Media Relations)

The Patriots have apparently obtained the services of a new defensive back, who was present on the practice field on Wednesday, sporting the number 13. After having been hosted by the team for a workout on Tuesday, former Cleveland Browns’ safety Elijah Benton has signed with the Patriots practice squad.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Henry Anderson - Pectoral; Placed on IR

T Trent Brown, Calf

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

DB Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What it means: Patriots

In addition to the absences of Onwenu and Wynn, the Patriots were also without the services of starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and starting right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen). While Brown’s residence on the injury report has been well-documented this season, Mason is a new addition. As presently constituted, the Pats only have a healthy David Andrews, as the lone starter from Week One. As a result, New England’s offensive line woes look to continue.

Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) and rookie Ronnie Perkins (ankle) are listed as ‘limited’ participants on Wednesday. The Pats’ recent acquisition of fellow LB Jamie Collins may prove to be significant, if Bentley remains injured for the foreseeable future. Bentley left during the second half of the Patriots’ Week Three loss to the New Orleans Saints, and was inactive for Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kyle Van Noy did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury, an ailment with which he was listed for much of last week.

Defensive back and core special-teamer Cody Davis was present at practice, but unsurprisingly limited in his participation on Wednesday. Davis left Sunday night’s game against the Bucs with a knee injury.

Mere hours after the Patriots traded veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, two key members of the Pats secondary took the field as limited participants in practice. Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Jalen Mills (hamstring) are key components in the Patriots secondary, making each of their respective injuries worth monitoring in the coming days.

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Justin Britt, Knee

RB Rex Burkhead, Hip

OL Marcus Cannon, Back

WR Chris Conley, Not Injury Related (Personal Matter)

WR Brandin Cooks, Not Injury Related (Resting Player)

QB Deshaun Watson, Not Injury Related (Personal Matter)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Danny Amendola, Thigh

FULL AVAILABILITY

DB, Jimmy Moreland, Illness

RB, Scottie Phillips, Illness

What it Means: Texans

The Texans also have injury concerns along their offensive line, as former Patriot Marcus Cannon did not participate in Wednesday's practice, as he tends to a back injury. Center Justin Britt was also a non-participant with a knee injury.

Another former Patriot was absent from the field on Wednesday. Running back Rex Burkhead did not participate in practice, dealing with a hip injury. He is expected to miss Sunday's contest against the Patriots, as reported by Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston.

Texans wideout Danny Amendola was limited in his participation on Wednesday, as a result of a thigh injury. Amendola has 43 yards receiving on six receptions and one touchdown for the Texans in 2021