Patriots' Reason for Opting Out of Brandon Aiyuk Sweepstakes Revealed
After being dubbed as a prime candidate to acquire the services of San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk on Monday night, the New England Patriots have since fallen out of the mix of suitors to trade for the 26-year-old pass catcher.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots have decided to not pursue Aiyuk or any further trade possibilities with the 49ers, and plan to roll into the next season with their young core of receivers to further develop.
The news comes as a bit of a surprise after the Patriots were listed among the top candidates alongside the Cleveland Browns to land Aiyuk in a deal. Especially with the reported constant pursuit New England has endured with the 49ers this offseason, the swift 180 made by the front office on Tuesday night raised a bit of eyebrows.
However, we're starting to get a better scope of why and how this deal fell through, and why Aiyuk will likely land elsewhere in the days leading up to the fresh season.
According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Patriots had a lofty contract offer valued over $30 million a season for the 49ers WR, but Aiyuk did not show interest in coming to New England:
"The Patriots had an agreement in place with the 49ers and a large offer to Aiyuk on the table, but he did not show interest in going there...The Patriots were prepared to offer the largest deal of the teams who pursued Aiyuk. Two sources told NBC Sports Bay Area that New England’s proposal topped $30 million a year."- Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area
The Patriots ultimately ended up unsuccessful on the Aiyuk front, but it wasn't without a solid effort in the process. New England reportedly offered a trade deal that was accepted by the 49ers and dished a contract to Aiyuk that would land him as a top-five paid player at his position. Despite the massive money, the star WR didn't show any interest in coming to Foxboro.
Now, the Patriots will go into the 2024 season with a WR group headlined by Kendrick Bourne, Pop Douglas, K.J. Osborn, and rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. The addition of Aiyuk would make this group look a bit better on paper, but if New England can hit on at least one of their rookies, and have serviceable production from their other pass catchers, backing out of this deal with the 49ers won't look as poor.
With New England out, look toward other teams like the Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders to enter their name in the Aiyuk hat, all of which have been linked to a potential trade for him over the past offseason months.
