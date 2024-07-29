Rhamondre Stevenson Says Matthew Judon 'Needs' to Be With Patriots
The New England Patriots sit in the midst of some contested contract discussions with their star pass rusher, Matthew Judon.
After a collection of discussions on a new deal have taken place this offseason for the two-time Pro Bowler, we sit at the beginning of training camp and just one month away from the coming season without a fresh agreement in place. As a result, the situation has begun to get notice from both players and fans at camp, with Judon appearing to hold out on the sidelines as full pads come on in an effort for his contract needs to be met.
While Judon hasn't been on the field practicing for the Patriots, his impact has been far from forgotten, as many players on the team have advocated for his pending return-- the latest being New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Stevenson recently went on the Up & Adams Show after New England's training camp session on Monday, when he was asked about Judon and how it's been playing without his presence on the front seven. While the Patriots RB was relieved of not running up against him in practice, he made it clear that everybody in the building wants him back:
"We miss Judon out here. I hope to have him back out here soon, but yeah, it took a little bit off of me not having to run against him today... He's very important to this team. He brings the energy. Great player, great leader, he needs to be out here with us."- Rhamondre Stevenson on Matthew Judon
Stevenson was fortunate enough to hammer out a long-term agreement between himself and the Patriots this summer, inking a four-year $56 million deal to stay locked into Foxboro. Now, the New England back wants to see the same fate take place for Judon.
Judon is set to enter free agency this coming offseason, as he's currently signed onto an expiring $14 million contract for the 2024 season, according to Spotrac. The Patriots pass rusher has made it clear he wants to stay with New England and retire with the franchise, but the proposed numbers for a new deal have yet to match up with his ask.
The 31-year-old pass rusher is coming off an injury-shortened season, in which he was sidelined due to a bicep surgery, but has elevated into one of the most impactful players in New England's pass rush when healthy. When he appeared in a near full-season sample size of 15 games during the 2022 season, he finished with a career-high 15.5 sacks, alongside 60 combined tackles, 14 TFLs, and a top-ten finish in DPOY.
A significant stretch of time sits between now and week one of the new NFL season, but the clock is ticking for a new deal to form with Judon and the Patriots. It's apparent that both sides want something done, and New England can pay him, but will they fork over enough money to put pen to paper? It remains to be seen.
