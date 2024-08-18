Former Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore Signs One-Year Deal With Vikings
Don't hold your breath on a Stephon Gilmore reunion coming to Foxboro any time soon.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gilmore has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings for next season. The former New England Patriots Defensive Player of the Year spent four seasons with the Patriots from 2017 to 2020 and comes off his most recent campaign as a part of the Dallas Cowboys.
Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and a Super Bowl winner as a part of the Patriots' winning squad in 2018 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. As he enters his age-34 season for the Vikings, he may not be at the peak of his DPOY ability, but he'll still be a worthwhile addition to a secondary that could utilize some reinforcements.
During his last year in Dallas, Gilmore finished with 68 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, and two interceptions through his 17 games on the field.
There was some chatter as we rolled through the offseason of the former Patriots DB making a return to New England for the upcoming season as a CB opposite of rising star Christian Gonzalez, but we weren't fortunate enough to see that become a reality.
Instead, the Patriots will move forward with their existing crew of cornerbacks, which consists of Gonzalez, as well as some other key contributors like Jonathan Jones, and even Marcus Jones who returns after an injury-plagued campaign.
While Gilmore would have been a nice luxury for New England's upcoming campaign, it would have been just that-- a luxury. Now, the Patriots can continue to focus on their rising young talent in the building with another top-tier veteran name off the open market.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!