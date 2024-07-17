Former Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore Sounds Off After Being Unsigned
While most of this year's NFL offseason has wrapped up as we head into training camps around the league, there are still some impact players left on the free agency market that could still be a significant add to whoever ends up being the one to sign him.
Among those top players sitting on the open market is former Defensive Player of the Year and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 33-year-old spent his most recent season playing with the Dallas Cowboys but now lands as a free agent looking to join his fifth team in five years.
The four-year Patriots defensive back is eyeing his shot to find a starting gig like he's held throughout his playing career, but as we currently stand in July, we haven't seen a team offer that up to him just yet.
Gilmore broke his silence earlier this week to talk about his free agency with insider Josina Anderson, where he made it clear he wants to continue playing, and still sees himself as one of the top players at his position:
"Honestly, I’m still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp; but you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me? I don’t think that. If teams want to win, I think they should sign the best players. I know I’m still a starter in this league. I started games last year, but the season doesn’t start until September, we got a while."- Stephon Gilmore, per Josina Anderson
The former Cowboy started all 17 games in Dallas during his most recent campaign, putting together 68 tackles, 13 pass deflections, and two interceptions. While he may still not be in his prime DPOY days like he showed during his time in Foxboro, but make no mistake that Gilmore can still be a vital cog in an NFL secondary.
GIlmore's availability also makes a compelling case for a Patriots reunion, and makes for a connection we could see come to form as we move further into training camp. Christian Gonzalez is set to be the lockdown number one corner on this defense, but putting a multi-time All-Pro veteran next to him would make for a scary sight for opposing offensive coordinators.
Expect New England to see what type of production they have in-house with their current young corner group first, but if it's a group that could use some reinforcements, the 5-time Pro Bowler is far from a bad option to bring in.
Keep an eye on how the Patriots fare during their upcoming training camp, officially arriving later this month on July 24th.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!