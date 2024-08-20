Patriots Legend Tom Brady Calls Playing Rookie QBs Early A 'Tragedy'
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady always has some insightful football wisdom to share when he speaks on the game, especially so when it comes to breaking down the QB position he manned for over 20 years in the NFL.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently sounded off on some of his current thoughts around the league, and what he's seen from the outside looking in regarding the state of NFL quarterbacks. It's no secret that the league is a much different place than what it was when Brady entered into the mix back in 2000, but as the former QB sees it, the landscape might not be changing for the best-- particularly for young signal callers.
During his appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show this weekend, Brady dove into what he sees within quarterback development in the NFL, dubbing it a "tragedy" that rookie quarterbacks enter the fold to start earlier than necessary:
"I went to New England, and I was developed by Coach Belichick and the offensive staff there. I didn't start my first year. I think it's just a tragedy that we're forcing these rookies to play early. But the reality is, the only reason why they are is because we've dumbed the game which has allowed them to play."- Tom Brady, via The Stephen A. Smith Show
The emergence of starting rookie quarterbacks right out of the gate is a concept that's gained some popularity around the NFL in recent years. While the move has seen its fair share of successes in the case of C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow, there are also several stories of disappointment about players like Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold, or even the Patriots' own entry of Mac Jones.
The jump from being a quarterback in college to the pros is one that only a handful of outliers can pull off relatively seamlessly and quickly. Instead of a swift turnaround to become an NFL starting QB from the jump, Brady sees much more value in taking time to learn an NFL offense and system that can help aid that development a bit better than a premature start would.
Of course, the topic of starting/sitting a rookie quarterback is at the forefront of the Patriots' planning for the upcoming 2024 season, as third-overall pick Drake Maye enters with a real chance to start under center during Week One. However, if you were to ask Brady about his thoughts on the situation, it seems pretty clear where he sits on the issue.
Coach Jerod Mayo made his thoughts clear earlier in the offseason when he mentioned veteran Jacoby Brissett as the pending starter at QB, but it's becoming more of a possibility for Maye to be the guy as his snaps in practice and pre-season continue to improve.
Mayo harped that the Patriots' decision would ultimately be made after their third preseason game vs. the Washington Commanders, so expect a verdict for New England's fate under center to come together in the coming days.
