Logan Paul Sends Not-So-Loving Apology to Patriots Legend Tom Brady

The pseudo-war of words between content creator and WWE star Logan Paul and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady continues to escalate — with the former playing the sports-entertainment “heel” role to near perfection.

Both Brady and Paul were among the stars — which included several NFL greats — who participated in this weekend’s first inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium. Although Paul’s “Wildcats” and Brady’s “Founders” proved to be no match for the eventual champions Team USA, the WWE personality could not resist cutting a promo on the Patriots Hall of Famer — a man who many consider to be the greatest NFL player of all time.

“I'd like to apologize to Tom Brady for applying so much pressure on you play after play after play that had you literally fearing for your life,” Logan sarcastically said via social media. 'I understand you're older, it's not like you could go anywhere, and you got frustrated, which is why you threw the ball at me. And I want you to know that I forgive you for that, because that's what real men do.

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While Brady was universally praised for a stellar showing — despite his 48 years of age — Paul was repeatedly penalized for his misinterpretation of the rules, as well as repeatedly taunting his opponents. The 30-year-old raised the ire of fans when he ripped the sunglasses off Team USA star Darrell “Housh” Douchette's glasses off of his face and throwing them at the ground.

Douchette was named tournament MVP, as Team USA went 3-0 on the day — beating the Wildcats, 39-16, and the Founders, 43-16. Paul’s Wildcats fell to the USA flag footballers 24-14 in the championship matchup.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul Appear Headed for a Showdown

Brady’s involvement with the Flag Football Classic has made headlines throughout the week, due largely in part to his heated trade of verbal barbs with WWE star and podcaster Logan Paul.

For nearly a month, the pair have engaged in mutual trash talking, stemming from Paul questioning the toughness of NFL players. Since that time, the WWE star has taken his opportunities to engage such league standouts as Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett and former NFL running back LeVeon Bell. The verbal sparring reached its crescendo at the Fanatics Inaugural Draft event in Beverley Hills, CA, just three days prior to their on-field showdown.

Still, Brady proved that he still has the tools to be among the game’s best when it comes to on-field performance. On his first drive of the game, the seven-time Super Bowl champion connected with former Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs on a fourth-down touchdown — demonstrating some impressive pocket mobility by making his defender miss a tackle and then delivering a strike to Diggs in the corner of the end zone.

Brady’s touchdown was the first throw of the Founders’ game against the U.S. men's national flag football team. Brady replaced Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on the drive. Shortly after his initial scoring throw, the man who many consider to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history found his former teammate and fellow legend tight end Rob Gronkowski to put additional points on the board for his squad. Unfortunately, the Founders would finish the day going 0-2 — leaving both Brady and his teammate, Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts, open to Paul’s indignity.

“I'd like to apologize to Jalen Hurts for sacking you and later deflecting a pass that then got intercepted by my team, allowing us to score on the very next possession,” Paul said. 'If you get traded or your contract gets cut down, now we know why, and it's probably pretty embarrassing, so I am sorry.

'And lastly …” Paul added. “ I want to apologize to everyone that said that I was not a great athlete, because you all look stupid as hell right now. Thank you.”

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