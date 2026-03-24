WATCH: Patriots' Efton Chism III Putting in Strong Work This Offseason

If you know wide receiver Efton Chism III of the New England Patriots, you know he's not taking time this offseason to vacation — you're not even shocked to learn he has returned home to Monroe, Washington and is training with his coach, Michael Bumpus.

Bumpus played wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington State and is a current NFL and college football radio analyst. The former head coach of the Monroe High School varsity football team, Bumpus also coached Chism through his high school years in addition to providing personal training via the Elite Training Academy.

The Chism family has also repeatedly told New England Patriots On SI that the Bumpus family remains a big part of Chism's life and was very instrumental in getting him to the NFL.

Following up on Chism after his first year in the NFL, during which he had 383 yards on returns across 16 attempts in addition to posting three receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown, he has gone back to training with Bumpus and also recently his alma mater of Eastern Washington.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) walks out of the players tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This offseason, Bumpus and Chism are focused on secondary releases and creating more space on the field while also utilizing film analysis in efforts to keep learning the game. Chism is training with Bumpus from 1.5 to two hours daily from Monday to Friday, and is then with a speed coach on Saturdays. He sees a massage therapist once a week and is also doing core training once a week as well.

Chism's breakout game was against the New York Jets on Dec. 28, which followed his debut against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

Efton Chism III Offseason Workout Videos

Bumpus said it's been a joy to work with Chism again in their local community.

"Monroe loves him," Bumpus said of Chism. "Everyone loves him ... It's important to him that he stays local. He's comfortable here in Monroe because he has everything he needs. I think it's refreshing; it's not something you see all the time."

During his collegiate years at Eastern Washington, Chism was placed on the AP All-American First Team and All-Big Sky First Team. He concluded his time as an Eagle with 3,852 receiving yards and 37 career touchdowns. He then made the final 53-man roster for the Patriots under head coach Mike Vrabel after originally going undrafted.

Bumpus provided video of Chism's offseason workouts and progressions to New England Patriots On SI in an exclusive.

WATCH — I’ve been provided exclusive video from @michaelbumpus5 who is working with WR Efton Chism III this offseason.



Story to follow from my latest chat with Coach Bumpus on “the Chizzler” #NEPats | #Patriots pic.twitter.com/tLOJcZFDB0 — Jennifer Streeter (@JennyStreeter3) March 23, 2026

Standing at 5'10" and weighing 198 pounds, Chism brings versatility to the current WR core; he's known for being the first one in and last one out at practices, and relished in the opportunity of seeing action on returns before running routes and tallying receptions.

New England's current group of WRs include the newly-acquired Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Chism. The Pats' former No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, was released.

"It's about staying hungry," Bumpus also said. "I think he understands the business now after being in there for a year. He could never be complacent. It's understanding your environment, understanding what you have to do in his situation. It's knowing that you know there's still a lot of work to be done."

Clearly, all priority for Chism is going towards building off his first year in the league and looking to his future with the Patriots.

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