Two Patriots Reportedly Made Available for Trade
The New England Patriots are reportedly poking around the trade market with two players seemingly hitting the trade block just days away from the league roster cutdown date.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, teams around the league consider Patriots offensive tackles Vederian Lowe and Demontrey Jacobs potentially available for trade.
The Patriots have signaled major changes on their offensive line heading into their first year led by head coach Mike Vrabel, which could be the prelude to both Lowe and Jacobs' time coming to an end with New England before the 2025 season.
The Patriots will have new faces in first-round pick Will Campbell and veteran free agent addition Morgan Moses taking the starting spots on the left and right sides of the line, respectively, while the aforementioned pair might find themselves as the odd men out.
Both Lowe and Jacobs have been on the Patriots roster since last season, and even managed to land a few starting reps at tackle across the last campaign under Jerod Mayo, each starting a total of 13 contests. Lowe was brought to New England via trade from the Minnesota Vikings before the 2023 season, and Jacobs was brought aboard as a free agent before the 2024 season.
Though, it could be a task easier said than done when it comes to hashing out a trade for the Patriots to land solid value in return for either.
Lowe finished the 2024 season being graded by Pro Football Focus as one of the worst run blocking linemen (a 45.8 grade, good for 131st of 140 eligible tackles), and Jacobs plummeted to being graded one of the worst three overall tackles in the NFL (a 38.2 grade, good for 137th of 140 eligible tackles).
Those numbers obviously don't look the part of being a glowing trade chip, and neither will be likely to emerge as appealing starting options at tackle either. So, depending on how the market develops leading up to roster cutdown day, there's a chance we see New England ultimately opt to go the route of cutting both tackles, rather than striking a deal on either, but time will tell.
The Patriots and the rest of the league will be set to make those tough roster decisions to slim down from 90 to 53 names once cutdown day hits on Tuesday, August 26th.
