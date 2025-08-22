Patriots DB Not Worried About Roster Spot
For yet another preseason game, New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was on the field for the second half. Along with bubble players, the 29-year-old has seen his standing on the roster diminish in the recent weeks. Dugger has fallen behind Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie Craig Woodson on the depth chart, but despite the downward trend, the former second round pick isn't worried about his spot on the roster.
“Nah. Things are going to go, how they’re going to go,” Dugger said following the Patriots' 42-10 loss to the New York Giants Thursday night. “Trusting God in it and I’m going to take opportunities I have to continue to get better. Like I said, get back to playing fast.”
Once Dugger came into the game, he made an immediate impact. He intercepted Jameis Winston in the end zone in the second quarter, while also breaking up two passes and recording six tackles.
Despite the loss, head coach Mike Vrabel praised the veteran safety, one who had been a captain a year prior.
“I think he’s continued to take advantage of the opportunities and the reps. I think he’s feeling more comfortable,” Vrabel said. “We talked about a long rehab process in the offseason that he committed to. But it wasn’t a quick rehab process. He had surgery. I think that he’s gotten better. I think he’s improved. I think he’s feeling better. It looks like he’s feeling better on tape. That’s good to see. Those are all positive things - make a play, two interceptions.
“I thought he flashed. I thought he triggered. I thought he tackled. I thought his length showed up - all these things. And we didn’t blitz anybody tonight. We didn’t do any of that. Just playing in our base scheme and those things I thought showed up tonight.”
Dugger finished the preseason on the roster bubble, and his two interceptions led the Patriots this summer. That didn't matter to him, though.
“I got a lot of work to do," Dugger said. "A lot of room for improvement. That’s what I’m focused on.”
While he also said he hadn't had any conversations with New England's coaching staff on why he kept playing late into games, Dugger also said that he wasn't happy with how he performed during the Patriots' preseason slate.
“Nah, I have a lot more to improve on. I’m going to keep working to do that.”
