Patriots Place Rookie Will Campbell on IR

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots offensive line will be without the services of perhaps its most-valued component for at least the next four games.

Rookie left tackle Will Campbell is being placed on injured reserve, per Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, after suffering an MCL sprain during the Patriots 26-20 Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Per league regulations, Campbell will be eligible to return Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. At present, the team’s expectation is that he will be ready for playoffs.

Throughout the Pats’ first 11 games, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has had his share of ups and downs. At times, Campbell has looked quite proficient in both pass protection and run blocking. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. Still, the former LSU Tiger is willing to turn each success or setback into a valuable lesson. The rookie entered the day having allowed only five sacks and four total pressures on Maye.

Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s class, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. Still, the biggest question surrounding him is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Though he stands at 6'6" and weighs 319 pounds, he failed to meet the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during the official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.

On this premise, several pundits had openly speculated as to whether a move inside to guard may be within Campbell’s best interest. However, Campbell’s usage during this season seems to solidify his bid to become the team’s starting left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Drake Maye for the long haul. The rookie has held his blocks well throughout the season, proving his detractors wrong.

With Campbell Out, Vederian Lowe is “Next Man Up”

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

At his best, Campbell is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, the 21-year-old is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills. Having scouted him extensively over the past few months, the Patriots brain trust seems confident that Campbell’s ability and skillset earned him the spot along what many expect to be a revamped offensive line.

In Campbell’s absence, reserve lineman Vederian Lowe will assimilate into the starting lineup at left tackle. Lowe is not only the longest-tenured offensive lineman among the Patriots reserves, but he is also their top option to replace Campbell in the starting lineup — especially given his 13 career starts for the Patriots at left tackle. When the highly-touted Pats’ rookie exited the game at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter, the 26-year-old kept the left end of the line on track, aligning on 30 snaps and receiving a 62.7 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus.

Lowe’s size (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) and experience — having played 803 snaps at left tackle last season and 1,113 career snaps at the position in total — will be crucial in helping to stabilize the line in Campbell’s absence.

Rookie linemanJared Wilson has suffered a high-ankle sprain and is considered “week-to-week.” While most high-ankle sprains require a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, the Patriots are hoping that Wilson’s injury is on the shorter side of that span.

