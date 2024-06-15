Vegas Reveals Prediction for Drake Maye's Passing Stats in 2024
One of the main storylines encircling the New England Patriots for this upcoming season will be surrounding how their third-overall quarterback Drake Maye fares in his rookie campaign.
With all eyes on the first-year signal caller, betting odds have started to flood in from Vegas, pinning some expectations and predictions on how this upcoming 2024-25 season will go in Foxboro. DraftKings Sportsbook is the latest to get involved, effectively throwing out some early lines for Maye's passing numbers.
Per DraftKings, Drake Maye's over/under line for regular season passing yards comes in at 2400.5.
The number likely comes with the expectation that the Patriots' rookie would enter the starting lineup at some point in the middle of the year as offseason addition Jacoby Brissett kicks off the first few games.
Maye's over/under line lands a bit on the lower side when compared to some other candidates in the field, and even when stacked up against others in his rookie class. Bo Nix (2850.5), J.J. McCarthy (2625.5), and Jayden Daniels (3150.5) all enter with higher passing yard projections than New England's own.
In reality, the prediction for Maye will really be based on at what point in the year he gets the opportunity to be QB1 on the depth chart. If the 21-year-old begins as the week one starter and plays all 17 games, he would only need to throw for a minimal 142 yards a game to exceed his line.
However, if Maye doesn't appear as the starter until the back nine of the year, he would need to average about 267 yards a game the rest of the way to reach that same mark.
The speed at which this coaching staff wants to implement their young QB is truly the key here, and that status will remain up in the air until we get closer to the regular season.
The next time we'll see the Patriots' rookie quarterback take the field will be during late July at New England's training camp, where he can then gun for a chance at the starting role earlier than expected.
Until then, expect the chatter around the league to continue surrounding what's to come for the future face of the franchise.
