Vegas Releases Odds for Patriots' Preseason Debut vs. Panthers
The New England Patriots are set to take the field for the first time in seven months as their debut preseason game vs. the Carolina Panthers looms right around the corner on Thursday night, and while it may just be an exhibition, some Vegas oddsmakers have already set the tone for what to expect in the matchup.
DraftKings Sportsbook is the latest to throw out their odds for Thursday's first preseason contest for the Patriots, and the early projections look to be in favor of New England.
According to DraftKings, the Patriots enter their game vs. the Panthers at a -7 spread, with a strong edge in the money line at -305. In terms of the over/under, the line sits at 33.5 for the night.
The surge for the Patriots likely comes off the back of Carolina opting to rest starting QB Bryce Young for the preseason opener, and veteran Andy Dalton dealing with a calf injury, leaving rookie Jack Plummer to enter as QB1 for the night.
As for the Patriots, the outlook seems a bit better. Jerod Mayo has noted that each of the roster's healthy players will be in line to suit up, including third-overall pick Drake Maye set to get some notable action as well.
Along with Maye, Mayo has also hinted that each of the Patriots' four rostered quarterbacks will get some time under center, allowing each of Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, and rookie Joe Milton III to secure some valuable snaps early in the year.
Even with New England's projected plans to heavily rotate at their QB spot, they find themselves favored by a touchdown at home in a game that can be a great momentum builder as we move closer to the beginning of a highly-anticipated regular season in Foxboro. Expect this Patriots defense to show out against an inexperienced QB, and potentially take home a big win to kick off their 2024 campaign.
The Patriots and Panthers will kick off their seasons Thursday night at 7:00 PM ET on NFL Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.