Patriots Land 'Long-Term Solution' at Tackle in Way-Too-Early NFL Mock
Despite the 2024 NFL Draft wrapping up no more than two weeks ago, outlets have already begun to release some predictions for the next cycle and how the selection process may pan out for the league in April of 2025.
It makes for the perfect time to take a look at how the New England Patriots could tackle their next draft class, as well as see some names to watch as we head into the upcoming college football season. While this team managed to address some critical holes on the roster this time around, a few areas of need still stick out as potential fits for the first round next spring.
During ESPN's latest 2025 NFL mock draft, Jordan Reid projected the Patriots to select LSU OT Will Campbell, giving some help to their offensive line up front.
"The Patriots' starting left tackle this season will likely be Chukwuma Okorafor. He's on a one-year deal, meaning New England should be searching for a long-term solution to protect the blind side ofDrake Maye. Campbell is a technician who plays with poise, displaying the foot quickness and balance to mirror and match defenders in pass protection. He has played only left tackle during his career at LSU (1,625 total snaps) and didn't allow any sacks last season."
After the Patriots brought in their future signal caller Drake Maye, alongside two new receiving weapons in Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, it makes sense for the next hole to fill being a stable addition to the line. New England selected Penn State OT in the third round of this year's draft, butthere remains uncertainty about his ability to transition from the right to the left side.
Instead, the Patriots could bring in a reliable option like Campbell high in the draft to pair with Maye for the foreseeable future. Considering his extensive experience at the position, hisideal size at 6-foot-five, as well as showcasing strong technical ability at LSU, he'd be a perfect option to add to Foxboro.
Still, it's a long way away before we get any answers on what's to come for this new Patriots regime. If the scenario plays out this way, though, this franchise looks to be in good hands.