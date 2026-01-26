Patriots Have No Curfew to Celebrate AFC Title in Denver—With One Caveat

The Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl.

After outlasting the Broncos in a snow flurry 10-7, the Patriots have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018 season. In their first year under head coach Mike Vrabel, New England is already returning to the Super Bowl, and now get to rejoice in the occasion.

Due to inclement weather conditions, the Patriots will not be traveling back to New England until Monday. In honor of the celebrations, Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams said that Vrabel told the team, “No curfew tonight. But the bus leaving at 8 in the morning— so if you ain’t on it, you ain’t playing in the Bowl.”

Mike Vrabel's message to his team after punching a ticket to the Super Bowl:



"No curfew tonight, but the bus leaving at 8 in the morning so if you ain't on it, you ain't playing in the bowl." pic.twitter.com/Rq1Z5yudHa — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) January 26, 2026

When asked if Vrabel really said that, Williams replied, “Oh yeah. I ain’t playing.”

Immediately after their AFC championship win, the Patriots accepted the Lamar Hunt trophy on the field at Mile High Stadium as they reined in the feeling of advancing to the Super Bowl. With their flight back delayed, they’ll get even more time to celebrate—so long as they’re back at the bus by 8 a.m.

While it hasn’t been long since the Patriots were last in the Super Bowl and dominating the NFL with their dynasty that spanned nearly two decades, this is the first time that many of the current Patriots will reach the Super Bowl. The Patriots’ longest-tenured player joined the team in 2020, meaning no player from the team’s last Super Bowl run remains with the team.

They’ll enjoy the achievement tonight, before returning to New England and getting back to work in preparation for the Super Bowl.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated