Could Elijah Ponder, Gabe Jacas be the Patriots Defensive Ends of the Future?
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One of the offseason needs identified most commonly by analysts for the New England Patriots was their lack of talent and development at edge rusher.
However, through five games this season, the personnel the Patriots are putting out on Sundays have shown that defensive ends may not be as big of a need as people thought.
Ponder's Emergence From The Depth Chart
Elijah Ponder, a second-year undrafted free agent from California Polytechnic, had arguably the most impactful performance on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He got to the quarterback, sacking him two separate times and forced a fumble. He was PFF’s highest rated pass rusher from Week 5, notching a 92.2 grade.
It’s not just this small sample size that Ponder’s proven his legitimacy in. His pair of sacks brings his season total to 4.5 on the season, leading the team. He also has a team-high four QB knockdowns and he's tied for fourth on the team with total tackles (though he has the most tackles of all non-defensive backs and non-middle linebackers).
Across Ponder’s 15 games last season, he recorded 4 sacks. His emergence as the Patriots' best backfield havoc reaper will be a part of opponents’ game plan moving forward.
The Impact Of The Offseason Additions
On the other side of the line of scrimmage from Ponder is Dre’Mont Jones. An offseason addition, the Patriots brought in Jones on a three-year, $36.5 million contract. Thus far, Jones’ impact has been minimal, recording just two solo tackles and one sack in the four games he’s appeared in.
Thankfully, another offseason addition for the Patriots has put in the work on the defensive front. The 55th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Gabe Jacas, has been stellar at defensive edge. Using their second pick, the Patriots picked Jacas out of Illinois and, so far, he has not disappointed.
Jacas has already recorded 1.5 sacks, 17 total tackles, and had an interception in Week 2’s victory against Pittsburgh. In Week 4 against Buffalo, a fifth of Jacas’s pass rushes resulted in quarterback pressures (three of his 14 snaps). He also ranked fifth highest across the league that week in pass rush win rate.
Ponder And Jacas Dominating The Stat Sheets
In Sunday's dominant win over the Raiders, Ponder and Jacas combined for nine QB Pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The two also had a total of eight combined tackles, and each had a 26.1% pass rush win rate.
Of all edge rushers who have been in the league for two seasons or less, Ponder ranks second in the NFL for total pressures with 18 and Jacas is fourth — in just five games, with 14 pressures.
The pairs’ performances have provided relief to a Patriots front office, which has been desperate for elite edge play for years. Ponder and (24) and Jacas (22) may just have what it takes to grow into elite defenders and help the Patriots continue to win games on the defensive side of the ball.
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Colby Shannon is a recent masters in sports journalism graduate from Indiana University, with experience covering the College Football Playoff, the NFL Combine, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. Shannon’s work is featured in IU Blogs, Indianapolis Business Journal, and New England Football Journal. Prior to joining On SI, he interned with College Sports Communicators as a content creator.Follow cjshannon7