Could Elijah Ponder, Gabe Jacas be the Patriots Defensive Ends of the Future?

One of the offseason needs identified most commonly by analysts for the New England Patriots was their lack of talent and development at edge rusher.

However, through five games this season, the personnel the Patriots are putting out on Sundays have shown that defensive ends may not be as big of a need as people thought.

Ponder's Emergence From The Depth Chart

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elijah Ponder, a second-year undrafted free agent from California Polytechnic, had arguably the most impactful performance on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He got to the quarterback, sacking him two separate times and forced a fumble. He was PFF’s highest rated pass rusher from Week 5, notching a 92.2 grade.

It’s not just this small sample size that Ponder’s proven his legitimacy in. His pair of sacks brings his season total to 4.5 on the season, leading the team. He also has a team-high four QB knockdowns and he's tied for fourth on the team with total tackles (though he has the most tackles of all non-defensive backs and non-middle linebackers).

Across Ponder’s 15 games last season, he recorded 4 sacks. His emergence as the Patriots' best backfield havoc reaper will be a part of opponents’ game plan moving forward.

The Impact Of The Offseason Additions

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (5) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the line of scrimmage from Ponder is Dre’Mont Jones. An offseason addition, the Patriots brought in Jones on a three-year, $36.5 million contract. Thus far, Jones’ impact has been minimal, recording just two solo tackles and one sack in the four games he’s appeared in.

Thankfully, another offseason addition for the Patriots has put in the work on the defensive front. The 55th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Gabe Jacas, has been stellar at defensive edge. Using their second pick, the Patriots picked Jacas out of Illinois and, so far, he has not disappointed.

Jacas has already recorded 1.5 sacks, 17 total tackles, and had an interception in Week 2’s victory against Pittsburgh. In Week 4 against Buffalo, a fifth of Jacas’s pass rushes resulted in quarterback pressures (three of his 14 snaps). He also ranked fifth highest across the league that week in pass rush win rate.

Ponder And Jacas Dominating The Stat Sheets

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Sunday's dominant win over the Raiders, Ponder and Jacas combined for nine QB Pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The two also had a total of eight combined tackles, and each had a 26.1% pass rush win rate.

Of all edge rushers who have been in the league for two seasons or less, Ponder ranks second in the NFL for total pressures with 18 and Jacas is fourth — in just five games, with 14 pressures.

Elijah Ponder and Gabe Jacas are DUDES pic.twitter.com/Hbj8saXg75 — Brady Penn (@bradypenn21) October 12, 2026

The pairs’ performances have provided relief to a Patriots front office, which has been desperate for elite edge play for years. Ponder and (24) and Jacas (22) may just have what it takes to grow into elite defenders and help the Patriots continue to win games on the defensive side of the ball.

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