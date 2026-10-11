Patriots' Drake Maye Provides Stellar Performance in 45-17 Win Over Las Vegas

The New England Patriots (3-2) beat the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 45-17, behind an impressive performance from Drake Maye (371 yards, four passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown).

Maye, who threw seven interceptions entering Sunday’s game against the Raiders, carried the Pats to their second-straight win. It was an efficient day for the 24-year-old, who completed 26 of his 34 pass attempts en route to his second game ever with more than 300 passing yards.

Topping Las Vegas in a dominant four-score victory, Maye has proven the the Patriots are ready to compete, especially because they have the 27th-easiest schedule remaining in the NFL.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye recorded four passing touchdowns in Sunday's victory, connecting with Hunter Henry, Kyle Williams, and Demario Douglas (who caught two). This bring his season passing total to eight touchdowns, doubling his previous recorded passing touchdown in 2026. Maye threw for four TDs during the first four weeks and threw the same amount in Week 5.

Maye also accounted for the Patriots second rushing touchdown of the game, scrambling to his left for a four-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

After a stroke of luck, Maye led the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2025 season. Entering Sunday after a 2-2 start to the 2026 season, Maye and the Patriots look to improve on last year’s February loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Following a 29-26 victory against division opponent Buffalo Bills and now this win, Maye has teased his potential as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building Off Of Last Season's Success:

On Sunday, Maye threw for zero interceptions for the first time this season. His turnover tendency has defined his third-year as a professional, leaving many to wonder whether or not he regresses in 2026.

Entering Week 5, Maye recorded 11 turnovers in the Patriots' two wins and equal amount of losses. Having an almost-perfect game, with a 150.9 passer rating, the starting quarterback and his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have proven that they’ll be protecting the ball in future games to come.

A year ago, Drake Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. The runner-up MVP to Rams QB Matthew Stafford put the league on notice with his impressive second year campaign, throwing for 374 yards and scoring five total touchdowns.

With an underwhelming start to the season, many counted out Drake Maye and the Pats, but after grabbing a 3-2 record, the Patriots have once again emerged as an AFC contender.

Maye and the Pats will prepare for division opponent New York Jets (2-3) next Sunday in Foxborough.

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