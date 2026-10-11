Looking Ahead to Patriots' Next 4 Games (Which Consists of Far Easier Opponents)

This year's New England Patriots faced the hardest four game stretch of any NFL team since 1986. Combined, the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills had a win percentage of .721 in 2025.

Looking back at the first four weeks of the NFL season, a 2-2 record is impressive for a Patriots team that met the challenge of a first-place schedule, an unprecedented amount of injuries, and plentiful roster turnover. Now, with 13 games to play in the 2026 NFL regular season, things are looking up for the Pats, who have made it through their most difficult stretch all year.

Before the full schedule is released, take a look at each team's strength of schedule for 2026. 👀



📺: NFL Schedule Release - Thursday at 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/eChBp3QMVa — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2026

The Road Ahead

According to ESPN’s football power index, the Patriots have the 27th-hardest schedule remaining in the 2026 season.

Of the 10 teams the Patriots have yet to face on their schedule, five of those made the playoffs last year (not counted is the Buffalo Bills who the Patriots already faced and beat 29-26 in Week 4).

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) wraps up with New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Weeks 1 to 4 consisted of a four-game stretch against teams coming off playoff appearances. Though the Patriots will see six 2025 playoff teams this season, NFL records through four weeks of play indicate the next three quarters of the season could be much easier than the first.

The average win total of each New England opponent for the remainder of the season (including both games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins) is .481. This significant drop-off from the strength of schedule the Patriots faced in the first four weeks will play to New England’s benefit, as they gear up for a second straight playoff run.

In weeks 5 through 8, the Patriots will see the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1), Jets (3-1), Chicago Bears (3-1), and Miami Dolphins (0-4).

Another look at the 2026 schedule 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/ilq6rPxFeE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 5, 2026

Weeks 5-8 Preview

In this second quarter run, the Patriots will face two of the NFL’s worst teams from last season in the Raiders and the Jets, who each had three wins a season ago. Although, the Raiders have started hot under first year head coach Klint Kubiak, who faced Mike Vrabel’s Patriots in the Super Bowl as Seattle’s offensive coordinator.

The Jets, in the works of retooling their roster to be competitive in the AFC East, have showcased impressive young talent, especially from the likes of rookie first-rounders EDGE David Bailey and TE Kenyon Sadiq. However, with no real aspirations for much success this year, New York's dropped three consecutive games after beating the winless Tennessee Titans in their season opener.

Chicago, on the other hand, is proving to be a force in the NFC. Despite losing starting quarterback Caleb Williams with a hamstring injury, the Bears have managed an impressive 3-1 record under head coach Ben Johnson. Week 7’s Thursday Night Football action in Chicago will draw eyes from across the country as this matchup between third-year QBs and second-year head coaches hits the primetime window.

The Patriots will finish their first half of the season against the Dolphins, who are still looking for their first win under head coach Jeff Hafley. Star running back Devon Achane went down with a season-ending knee injury in week 3, leaving the offense dependent on free agent acquisition Malik Willis. Unless disaster strikes, New England should fly home from Miami with a comfortable win.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) reacts to a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With schedule talks surrounding the team’s unforeseen success in 2025, the Patriots split their first four games of the season, proving to critics that they’re ready to meet the challenge of a stronger schedule. This early success has provided New England with room to make mistakes as they gear up for the next four weeks.

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