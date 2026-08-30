DeMario Douglas, Patriots Teammates Shine at Charity Bowling Tournament

BOSTON — The New England Patriots had experience playing in the Super Bowl last February, but this weekend, they got the chance to show off their super bowling experience.

DeMario Douglas, along with several of his teammates from this summer, were at Kings Bowls in Back Bay for a “Stars & Strikes” bowling tournament, helping to raise money for charity. Alongside the wide receiver was a star-studded list which included Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Craig Woodson, Marcellas Dial, Terrell Jennings, Dell Pettus and Bradyn Swinson.

“We’re bowling, giving back to a … foundation that we’re all getting together,” Douglas said under the vibrant lights of the bowling alley.

Organized by Brunswick Sports Management, the event allowed fans to purchase a six-person team and compete against the NFL stars in a knockout-style bracket. It gave the Patriots a nice night out ahead of what should be another grueling season that kicks off in two weeks.

“It means a lot, (them) coming out,” Douglas said. “I know it’s a Saturday night. They could be doing something else. They coming out, coming to show love, and it’s for a good cause.”

“It’s amazing to see the guys come out,” Julian Aiken, founder of Brunswick, told Patriots On SI. “I think they’re all about it.”

Several Patriots Stars Shine At Bowling

While these athletes might be better on the football field, it was an impressive showing on the lanes. Gonzalez — who continues to appear at his teammates public events despite his contract negotiations — rolled a 169, beating Dial’s 115, Woodson’s 122 and Jones’ 111 in one round. The star cornerback rolled two strikes, and was two pins away from recording a turkey (three strikes in a row).

A spare for Marcus Jones 🎳 pic.twitter.com/VK2jFBCoaD — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 30, 2026

In the final round, both Dial and Douglas rolled strikes, drawing large cheers from those watching.

“Pop’s a really good bowler,” Dante Patterson, a partner at Brunswick, told Patriots On SI. “Marcellas is a really good bowler.”

Considering how athletic Douglas is (he starred as a basketball player in high school), his bowling chops shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“It was a good week when Mom would take you there, or Dad would take you to bowling,” said Douglas, whose team came out on top in the end. “I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

The team that lost to Douglas’ team in the championship round was given a signed bowling ball from all the players in attendance. After the event was over, each of the Patriots received custom boxes from "Unleash Your Nature" to help them recover during the regular season.

“They’re almost like these shoes that make you feel barefoot, so it allows you to actually have that connection and (be) grounded to the earth,” Patterson said. “It’s a way for them to actually be as barefoot as possible without actually hurting themselves, and they can use it while working out.”

Douglas Remains Involved In New England Community

It was a rough day in the NFL prior to the event, as league-wide roster cuts dominated the headlines. Dial, who was one of the two remaining draft picks from New England’s 2023 class, was released earlier in the day. Despite that, the cornerback was in great spirits all night.

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas speaks to the media during his "Stars & Strikes" bowling tournament. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

“It’s very hard, you know, the team’s never the same,” Douglas said. “You see guys go. … This weekend is probably one of the hardest weekends because you build a bond with a lot of your teammates, and some of them go.”

Saturday night was just the latest community event that the wide receiver has been a part of since arriving in New England back in 2023.

“He’s really now taking his role in this Boston community serious(ly),” Aiken said. “He includes his teammates in everything that he does. (He) wants to be able to give back as much as he possibly can.”

And while some lanes might make you put on bowling shoes to start playing, Douglas wasn’t 100% certain about if the shoes would have worked with his outfit.

“It doesn’t go with the outfit,” he said, quickly reversing course as he looked down. “Oh, the bowling shoes might go today! But nah, I don’t have them on right now.”

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