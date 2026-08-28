Christian Gonzalez became eligible for a contract extension this offseason. That would have been a total no-brainer for the New England Patriots to get done, right?

Well, we are finished with the preseason and the Patriots' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks is less than two weeks away. No deal has been put into writing, and while there's comments from both parties — Gonzalez and Patriots owner Robert Kraft — we haven't seen much traction as of late.

Just take Gonzalez's most recent press conference, for example. The 24-year-old cornerback can't go one interview without being asked about his potential extension. Now, it's the questions that have to be asked. But the whole process is clearly rubbing Gonzalez the wrong way.

"It’s frustrating, but I’m focused on the season," Gonzalez said. "I’m focused on here now and doing what I’ve got to do. I’m out here to compete and get better."

No bueno. After essentially saving the defense time and time again in Super Bowl LX, the last thing the Patriots want it to go into a regular season game and their top defensive player isn't fully happy with how things have gone.

Mike Vrabel, Eliot Wolf and the Patriots have said all the right things, about how they want to keep Gonzalez around. But actions speak louder than words, and it's starting to get worrisome.

"Well, I don’t have a reaction (to Gonzalez's comments). I have conversations with Christian, and I understand that this is probably something that’s difficult," Vrabel said after the team's preseason loss in Cleveland. "I’ve never been in that position to this extent. And, try to treat it with class, but also, him and I communicate and he’s always free – our players are always free to feel how they want to feel.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And, you just have to stay patient and hope that we can continue to work to some sort of agreement.”

Earlier in the week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots aren't close to striking a deal with Gonzalez and that the team doesn't "appear to be wanting to give him Devon Witherspoon type money." Witherspoon, the Seahawks star cornerback, reset the market after inking a four-year, $132 million contract. That's the bar the Patriots need to reach, and they've fallen short right now.

Wolf made note of the fact that they're operating with a "cash budget" and that a potential Drake Maye extension in 2027 might come into play at some point. But you can't let your best defensive player go into a year not at his best.

Other than an ankle injury that held him out of the joint practices, Gonzalez was a full participant for most of training camp — often times in full pads. That needs to be commended, and it's going to be hard for players to justify doing that if Gonzalez's paycheck doesn't come at some point.

After years of bad drafting and bad roster management, the Patriots finally have a roster that's capable of winning it all. Part of that is because of Gonzalez, who's stamped his claim as one of the NFL's best at his position. A lot has been made about the Patriots' struggles at developing draft picks in recent seasons.

Well, you can't draft a blue chip superstar and then balk on paying him what he's worth. That's just a kamikaze mission.

They can't mess this one up, right?

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) works out at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Extra Points:

On the same topic of conversation involving Gonzalez, the Patriots secondary depth has been shaky beyond belief the last week or so. Against the Browns, they didn't look good at all — which could be good for kickstarting more Gonzalez chatter. Charles Woods, Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor and Marcellas Dial all didn't have their best games when they needed to try and earn roster spots.

Another week has come and gone, and I still don't know where the Patriots go for their third running back. Jam Miller, despite getting banged up in practice, has shown promise as a rookie. Lan Larison's production seem to flip flop each game, while Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty offer intriguing veteran options. It's going to be another grab bag season at RB3 again, isn't it?

In a similar vein, the Patriots' roster construction at certain positions is going to be really fascinating. Do they keep Behren Morton as a third quarterback to avoid him getting snatched up in waivers? What undrafted rookies (tight end Tanner Arkin, center Jacob Rizy, linebacker Khalil Jacobs) find a way onto the 53-man roster? At this point in time, it doesn't feel like there will be many surprises, and that just means you can make arguments for a lot of different depth players.

Kyle Dixon, a converted college baseball pitcher who spent a few seasons at NAIA Culver-Stockon, caught eight passes against the Browns on Thursday. The undrafted rookie might not be anywhere close to making the 53-man roster, but after missing plenty of time in camp with an injury, I think he locked up a spot on the practice squad. Dixon feels like he'll be a nice developmental player this year.

I'll be making my first trip to Seattle for the season opener, and am taking tourist suggestions. The Space Needle, Pike Place Market, maybe hitting a Mariners game. What else should I add to my list? I've been told the gum wall was something to check out, but it's going to be really hard justifying that trip. Any recommendations? Hit me up.

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