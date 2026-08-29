Patriots 53-Man Roster Tracker: Here's Which Players Have Been Released

The NFL's roster cutdown day is upon us, and the New England Patriots have plenty of moves they need to make.

In fact, they have 38 players that they need to release ahead of Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline. If they don't release them, they could also put a player on an injury list (injured reserve, physically unable to perform, non-football injury list) to keep them around.

New England could also try to make a trade or use the waiver wire to add some depth. Last year, they claimed three players off waivers (quarterback Tommy DeVito, defensive tackle Eric Gregory, cornerback Charles Woods) with the fourth waiver claim spot. This year, they'll have the 31st spot.

"Well, you put a lot of time in with guys, and then you hope that they give you everything that they have. And it’s not easy, but it’s a tough part of this business," head coach Mike Vrabel said after the team's final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. "You want to try to be as respectful to them.

"Some of these players that we move on from, we’ll bring back on the practice squad. And I think for the most part, these guys, they gave us everything they had and, we’ll treat them the same way."

Here's the Patriots On SI roster tracker, where we'll keep you updated on all the latest moves the Patriots will make ahead of their Week 1 battle against the Seattle Seahawks to open up the season.

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; the New England Patriots take the field for warm ups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster Moves Tracker:

As first reported by the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed, the Patriots have released backup OG Darrian Dalcourt. He was one of two street free agents (along with Joe Michalski) that was signed to help bolster the team's interior depth after injuries to Ben Brown and Andrew Rupcich. Dalcourt primarily repped with the third-string offense, and got 12 offensive snaps in the team's preseason loss to Cleveland.

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