Patriots' DeMario Douglas 'Feels Good' Giving Back at Youth Camp

BOSTON --- Both DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams got done with their mandatory minicamp this week, but that doesn't mean the work is over for the pair of young New England Patriots wide receivers.

They both were out in the community, taking part in Douglas' youth skills camp at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan. Kids ages 9 to 16 took part in football drills, took photos with the players and got plenty of sun.

"Man, it's amazing," Douglas told Patriots On SI. "To give back to the community ... it feels good. Boston, they show love, and I reciprocate it by giving back to the kids."

Douglas has begun to embed himself into the New England community since being drafted in the sixth round back in 2023. He's been present at autograph signings, Thanksgiving turkey drives and now youth football camps.

Now as he enters a contract season, he wants to continue planting his roots in the region -- and help the youth in the process.

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas at his youth skills camp in Boston. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"Pop Is Big On Anything That Has To Do With Kids"

"It means a lot. I know that Pop is big on anything that has to do with kids in the community, both back home in Florida and obviously here in Boston and New England," Dante Patterson, a partner at Brunswick Sports Management, told Patriots On SI. "It gives (the campers) a more intimate, personal experience to be able to be here.

“Especially in the inner city, it’s tough, a lot of families don’t have the means sometimes," he continues about why the camp was free to attend. "It’s a big deal.”

During the practice, both Douglas and Williams had an active role in the drills. Sometimes they were running routes. Sometimes they were in coverage, trying to stop a 10-year-old from catching a ball. Other times they were throwing passes to a group of kids donning Douglas on their shirts.

Douglas was also honored with a certificate from Boston mayor Michelle Wu's office, officially proclaiming it "DeMario 'Pop' Douglas Day" in the city of Boston -- "Pop's my guy," Williams said.

DeMario Douglas was given a certificate from Boston mayor Michelle Wu's office, proclaiming June 13, 2026 as "DeMario 'Pop' Douglas Day." | Contributed by Brunswick Sports Management

Both Douglas, Williams Excited For 2026

Both receivers are coming off seasons with limited offensive outputs. The 25-year-old Douglas played in all 17 regular season games, but his snap count was constant in limbo. He caught 31 balls for 447 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also added a touchdown in the AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans.

Williams also had three touchdowns, but on just 10 receptions. As he grew as a receiver in his rookie season, he leaned on the veteran Stefon Diggs for guidance. That's something he plans to do again this year.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams working with kids at his teammate's youth camp in Boston. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"I really look at the development piece of it," Williams told Patriots On SI. "Having another great guy like A.J. (Brown) really adds on to the development of my game and I can just pick his brain ... I think it just expands my knowledge of the game, and then it allows me to play a lot faster and a lot smoother."

Later this summer, Douglas and Williams will trade in their t-shirts for their football pads. With changes at the wide receiver position (including Brown and Romeo Doubs), but no changes at head coach, both players think they'll have a really productive season in 2026.

"I feel like it helps with confidence," Douglas said. "Not having to learn a whole 'nother playbook ... That's when you get to go into your craft."

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