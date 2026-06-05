Former Patriots DB/KR Vic Purvis Dies at 82

Vic Purvis, the quarterback-turned-defensive back who played two seasons with the Boston Patriots in the AFL, died on May 31 following a prolonged battle with Alzheimers, his alma mater Southern Miss announced. He was 82.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Golden Eagle Vic Purvis," the school wrote in a statement. "Vic was an outstanding football player and radio analyst at Southern Miss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Purvis had a decorated career with the Golden Eagles, playing five seasons with them as their quarterback. The dual-threat player started all but one game for the team from 1963 to 1965, and led the team in rushing in back-to-back seasons. After his college career, he signed with the Patriots in 1966.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Golden Eagle Vic Purvis



Vic was an outstanding football player and radio analyst at Southern Miss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time



💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Ejfh9BaQvN — Southern Miss Football (@SouthernMissFB) June 1, 2026

His time with the young franchise was fairly short-lived. Originally joining the team as a defensive back, Purvis also was a kick returner. The 5-foot-11 Purvis played in 14 games as a rookie in 1966, starting one game on defense. On special teams, he returned five punts for 43 yards and eight kicks for 185 yards.

Purvis Was One Of Boston's Top Specialists In 1966

One season later, Purvis played in just two games before he suffered a shoulder injury. The Patriots released him on Sept. 16, 1967, ending his professional career. Although his time in Massachusetts was brief, he spent plenty of time with some of the greatest Patriots players in franchise history. During his short career, Purvis shared the defensive side of the field with Bob Dee, Jim Lee Hunt, Houston Antwine, Nick Buoniconti -- all of who have been inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

After his time in the AFL, Purvis returned to the college ranks, this time as a broadcaster. He spent 41 years as Southern Miss' color analyst and was part of 471 football broadcasts during his career. He retired from the booth in 2014.

"He was a great person," John Cox, Purvis' longtime broadcast partner, told The Hattiesburg American. "He would do anything for anybody. The guys he played with always told me he was a great teammate. He was a great guy to be around.

Oct 5, 1969; Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Jets running back Emerson Boozer (32) carries the ball as he is pursued by Boston Patriots linebacker John Bramlett (57) at Harvard Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

"He was very knowledgeable about the game of football. One because he played at Southern Miss and two because he continued to do it professionally. He was very prepared. Even as the game changed from when he played in the '60s, he kept up and new the nuances of the game."

Purvis is survived by his his wife, Gaye, and his four daughters.

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