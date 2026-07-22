Top 25 Patriots of 2026: A.J. Brown Has Always Been Perfect Match

Ever since the season ended, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles were connected about one player, and one player only: Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who's cap hit was set to cut in half on June 1.

Well, when June 1 came around on the calendar, the Patriots pounced on a trade, sending a two future draft picks to acquire their newest WR1.

Brown hasn't taken a snap yet with the Patriots, but comes in as No. 3 on our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings. His talents in the passing game, along with what he can bring to the culture in New England, makes him a perfect fit for the AFC champs.

To check out our full rankings, and where Brown stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Can Work Well With Drake Maye

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much to the delight of their long-famished fan base, the Patriots have added a receiver which is expected to help transform their passing offense. By trading for Brown this offseason, the Pats have provided quarterback Drake Maye with the type of deep, big-play weapon capable of instilling fear in opposing defenses for the foreseeable future.

By all recent accounts, Brown is healthy, and has the skill set to immediately make an impact in his new surroundings. Whether it be his size, contested catch strength, speed or route running ability, Brown should once again comfortably rank among the NFL’s top perimeter pass-catchers. The three-time second-team All-Pro has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons.

In what some may consider a “down season” by his standards, the Super Bowl LIX champion finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards. Still, the 6-foot-1, 226-pound Brown averaged 2.9 yards per route run against man coverage last season — solidifying his status as a force against press coverage.

When combined with Maye’s penchant to throw downfield, Brown’s skills for making catches in tight areas, as well as logging significant yards after the catch should give New England’s offense a dimension which has not been present for quite some time. - Mike D'Abate

Already Leading The Pack

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) speaks at a press conference after practice at the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was rumored for months, and it finally happened. The Patriots swinging a deal for the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was the cherry on top for what was a pretty successful offseason for the roster. The former star under Mike Vrabel, Brown comes to New England as the top dog in the wide receiver room.

From his abilities to lead a pretty young group of players, to clicking with Maye on the field, the life-long Patriots fan can easily change the complexion of this passing offense. Despite a year where he wasn't himself, Brown still eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards and was one of the best players in Philadelphia’s offense.

He won’t have to worry about being “the guy” in New England because it’s clear from just a few open practices that his teammates already view him as such. Maye and wide receiver DeMario Douglas showered him with praise when talking to reporters, and the quarterback has even begun to work with him away from the facility.

Building chemistry on the field might take a little bit of time, but the love that the Patriots fanbase has already shown him online is blossoming. Training camp will be the next step in Brown’s development in this offense. - Ethan Hurwitz

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