Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Everything Revolves Around Drake Maye

You couldn't walk far in New England last fall without hearing the name Drake Maye thrown around at some point. And for good reason, as the MVP candidate became a household name in just his second season under center.

The Patriots quarterback was one of the top players in the entire NFL last season and helped bring his team back to the national conversations. He's the main reason why a lot of the success is happening, at least offensively, and Maye's talents still can take him to higher heights.

It was a clear choice to put Maye at No. 1 for our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings ahead of training camp. He can do it with his arms and his legs, and he's proven that he can win with the best of them.

To check out our full rankings, and where Maye stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

The Sky Is The Limit, And Rightfully So

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could be the deep ball and the arm talent. It could be the accuracy. It could be the ability to use his legs. It could be the on-field leadership. It could probably be all of it combined. The Patriots have found a true gem in Maye as he enters his third season as an NFL quarterback.

As the face of the franchise, the expectations to follow suit to what Tom Brady did as a youngster was always surrounding Maye last season. He impressed in a way that would make the Patriots Hall of Famer proud, leading his team to their first division title since 2019 and a trip to Super Bowl LX. Yes, the postseason left much to be desired and there can be some things that need to be cleaned up in the turnover department.

But from a pure talent standpoint, the Patriots might have one of the best in the entire league. Looking ahead to 2026, and there’s a real chance that the 23-year-old can get even better. They’ve added pretty significant weapons around him (A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs), as well as bolstered the offensive line after signing Alijah Vera-Tucker and drafting Caleb Lomu.

There’s no question that Maye is already one of the kings of Boston sports. The real question is how much taller can that crown be raised in the season to come? - Ethan Hurwitz

Another Year In Josh McDaniels' Offense

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although several Patriots players significantly contributed to their improbable run of success in 2025, the one constant throughout the season was Maye. The former North Carolina Tar Heel compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye earned deserving mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. When calling his own number, the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft carried the ball 103 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique.

Still, Maye had his share of struggles with pressure. The 23-year-old was sacked 21 times in the playoffs, the most for any quarterback in a single postseason in NFL history. He was also pressured on 52.8% of his drop backs, the second-highest rate last season.

Additionally, another season under Josh McDaniels’ tutelage should help to improve his fundamentals and problems when dealing with pressure. In that regard, Maye should once again remain the undisputed leader of the Patriots offense, possessing both the poise and big-play ability to keep New England in contention for what could be the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy. - Mike D'Abate

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