For nine seasons, former NFL guard Logan Mankins served as both the talent and tenacity of the New England Patriots interior offensive line.

Though his name may not have been mentioned in the same abundance as the team’s high-profile stars — such as Tom Brady, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and Wes Welker — Mankins was unquestionably as valuable to their success as anyone during his tenure in Foxborough.

Accordingly, the Catheys Valley, Calif. native was named among three finalists for the organization’s Hall of Fame, joining the first-time finalist Gronkowski and second-time finalist Adam Vinatieri. The fearsome Pats’ offensive lineman, himself, was a finalist in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Mankins is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. As previously stated, the Fresno State product spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons with the Pats after joining the team as a first-round draft pick in 2005. Despite playing his entire collegiate career as a left tackle, Mankins was moved to left guard when he joined the Patriots and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup.

A three-time team Patriots’ team captain, Mankins earned six Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro honors (2007, 2009-13) during his time with New England. His accolades included first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the 2010 season.

Mankins started all 130 regular season and 17 postseason games in which he appeared as a member of the Patriots. With Mankins in the lineup, the Patriots offense finished in top 10 in eight of his nine seasons with the Patriots - 2005 (7), 2007 (1), 2008 (5), 2009 (3), 2010 (8), 2011 (2), 2012 (1), 2013 (7). He was selected a member of the Patriots all-2000s Team, all-2010s Team and their 50th Anniversary team.

Logan Mankins: A Man of True Grit

Dec 27, 2009; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Logan Mankins (70) heads to the sideline as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Jaguars 35-7. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite his stature as one of the best offensive lineman throughout the Patriots “dynasty years,” his tenure with the Pats’ (2005–2013) unfortunately coincided with the franchise’s drought between their first three Super Bowl wins (2001, 2003, 2004) and their last three wins (2014, 2016, 2018). Mankins appeared in two Super Bowls (2007 and 2011), but lost twice.

Perhaps above all, Mankins’ case for enshrinement within the Patriots Hall of Fame may find its strongest tenet in the physical and mental toughness he brought to the team. Each time he donned shoulder pads, Mankins not only evoked fear from his opponents, but also earned the respect of his teammates. Famous for playing the entire 2011 season on a torn ACL, the pride of California’s Maripiosa High School embodied the spirit of fortitude which set him far ahead of his peers — a quality not lost on his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady.

"His toughness, his attitude, what he brings to our team in terms of his work ethic and his attitude is really unmatched,” Brady told WEEI in 2012. “It's really a great example for all the guys on our team, both the young guys and the veterans, your commitment to the team, and really it takes precedent over what you may feel on a daily basis. He's as tough as they come."

As for the team’s Hall, the Patriots take a unique approach to the election process, allowing their fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into its Hall of Fame, via online fan voting. Fans are encouraged to vote at patriots.com/hof through April 28, and the team will announce the 2026 Patriots Hall of Fame selection shortly thereafter.

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