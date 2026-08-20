Mack Hollins Continues To Chug Along in Patriots WR Room

FOXBORO --- If you look at any of the New England Patriots' two-minute drills to close each training camp practice this summer, it doesn't matter which offensive unit is on the field. Chances are, you'll see Mack Hollins running routes and contributing.

It's been a constant for the Patriots to get the veteran involved on both the starting and second-string offense. Hollins, entering his second year with New England and 10th in the NFL, has carved out a really productive role in this offense.

What's he best at during these drives? The in-breaking route, the deep dig that helps move the chains and keep the drive moving. It happened twice against the Philadelphia Eagles during their joint practice Wednesday morning.

With Drake Maye and the top unit, he caught a chunk play to help set up a field goal. One drive later, he ran the same thing with Tommy DeVito under center. He's clearly found his niche in this offense.

"I'll go in there and be OK with catching the ball in there," Hollins told reporters after practice when asked about that route in particular. "I just run the routes. It so happens that I get those, but shoot, I'll run whatever."

Remember Mack Hollins After A Crazy Offseason?

Hollins had a quiet offseason, which can sometimes be tough for a player for as forward-facing as humanly possible. But the Patriots signed Romeo Doubs, traded for A.J. Brown, fielded trade talks for Kayshon Boutte and Hollins remains ... still there. Remember him?

He's had a strong summer to make up for it. While some people want to consider him a tight end-like player because of his size, he brings a willingess to the position to both block and run routes in the middle of the field. Hollins is the glue that can keep this room together.

The targets and receptions might not be as frequent. But if these end-of-game situations in practices are any indication, he can become a key factor this season.

"As receivers, I just try to work on (my hands) every day," Hollins said. "You go to be able to catch the ball, it's kinda like the main thing for our position, and obviously there's times where you don't always make the catch, but you want to build that consistency where you feel comfortable in any situation to make that play."

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) carries the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I Better Put My Stuff Where It Needs To Be"

Last year, he tallied 46 receptions for 550 yards and a pair of touchdowns with Maye throwing him the ball. For most of the summer, he's getting work with the 2s and catching passes from DeVito. That connection has started to flourish over time, and Hollins sung his praises.

"It's been cool to work with Tommy," he said. "Great dude and he's continued to grow not only as a player, but just off the field as well. Just like one of the guys, understanding all his teammates. Especially as a quarterback, you have to spend the time with guys to really get to know them and he's done that."

It hasn't been difficult for Hollins to switch back and forth from Maye to DeVito. Of course it hasn't, why would it be. Hollins compared it to publishing a book.

"When I was young, I was told I write my book, quarterbacks publish it," Hollins said about potentially needing to tailor his routes to who's throwing to him. "So I better put my stuff where it needs to be, and the quarterbacks will take care of those."

This much is for certain. Hollins certainly isn't changing the way he works, and the Patriots wide receiver room is better off for it.

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