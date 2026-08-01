What Veteran Patriots WR's Mentorship Has Meant to Efton Chism III

FOXBORO --- If you've stayed late after practice through any of the first six days of New England Patriots training camp, you may have noticed two players signing autographs for fans well after the rest of their teammates left: Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III.

That is just a small part of the two's growing relationship. Hollins, heading into his 10th year in the NFL, helped pave the way for Chism last year while he was coming into the league as an undrafted free agent.

"That's one of my best friends," Chism said about Hollins on Friday. "So it started pretty much just waking up early, and he's always there, and I was there, and we just started connecting. And the next thing you know, we started riding here together, going home together, and writing the script, studying all the time."

The 24-year-old then called Hollins "an awesome role model." The veteran's advice has also played a large part in shaping Chism's routine.

"I told him, 'Take everything I do and then change it to what's best for you,'" Hollins said Sunday. "And that's what I've seen him do."

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) looks on during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both receivers are currently competing in a crowded wide receiver room, which added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs to the mix this offseason. The group also retained veterans Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas, plus 2025 third round pick Kyle Williams.

How Chism's Role Could Evolve in 2026

Although Chism headed into the summer as the likely seventh receiver, he could see his role expand as camp continues. He turned heads on Thursday during New England's first day in full pads with a "YOU GOT MOSSED!" caliber grab over the head of safety Mike Brown.

While Douglas has spent the first six days of camp as the Patriots top slot option, Chism could gain an edge due in part to his higher level of physicality and ability to play special teams.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) waits his turn to do a drill at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England is yet to find a consistent option as its starting kick returner, a role which could help Chism sneak into the backend of the team's 53-man roster. He returned 16 kicks for 383 yards last season.

As put by Hollins, "Efton's a baller, that's why he's shining." If Chism continues to shine throughout training camp and the preseason, he could see himself earn time on offense in the slot and as the team's top kickoff return man.

Could Hollins' See a Decrease in Production?

Hollins' bread and butter in 2025 was as a big-body, sure-handed target for Drake Maye. The 32-year-old was one of just two players with zero drops on more than 60 targets.

He finished the regular season with 46 receptions for 550 yards and two touchdowns. Measuring in at 6'4" and 221 pounds, he was New England's only receiver last year taller than 6 feet and weighing at least 205 pounds.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since then, the Patriots have added Brown (6'1", 221 pounds) and Doubs (6'2", 210 pounds). With the added size to the room, Hollins' involvement may take a step backward. He has repped primarily with Tommy DeVito on the second-team offense, while Brown and Doubs have worked solely with the starters.

Even so, Hollins' has shown his worth as a veteran presence, reliable pass catcher and elite blocker since being signed by the Patriots in 2025. He's also becoming a major part of Chism's development at the NFL level.

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