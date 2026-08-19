Patriots Joint Practice Notebook: A.J. Brown Dazzles Against Eagles

FOXBORO --- It was one of the most hyped-up joint practices in recent NFL history. The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, still a few months removed from the trade of A.J. Brown, took to the practice fields for their first of two practices together.

It was hard to choose a true winner, but the Patriots' final drives stood out and ended the day on a positive note. For Brown, it was a strong performance against the team that he won a Super Bowl with.

Here's what stood out, including some strong 1-on-1 reps from the Patriots defensive line.

Attendance

Before the practice, head coach Mike Vrabel talked about a few players who might not be available, including cornerback Christian Gonzalez, wide receiver Kyle Dixon and linebacker Riley Wilson. Well, when the Patriots took to the field, both Wilson and Dixon were spotted in full pads.

Gonzalez, still nursing a lower-body injury and contract negotiations, remained on the sideline. Center Ben Brown and edge rusher Xavier Holmes were also not in attendance. Both edge rusher Harold Landry (PUP) and safety Brenden Schooler (NFI) remained out as well.

Linebacker Christian Elliss, who's been limited this past week, remained in a less-involved role. Chad Muma also returned to the field after missing Tuesday's walkthrough.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Dixon (83) runs after making a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passing Stats

Drake Maye was nearly unstoppable during team drills, and the Eagles secondary really had no answer for him. He ended the day going 4-for-6 in 7s and 16-for-19 in 11s. At one point, he had completed 13-straight passes before Romeo Doubs dropped a pass in 11s. Maye was accurate beyond belief, especially targeting both Brown and Doubs on the plus side of the ball.

For Tommy DeVito, it wasn't as crisp for him like it had been in practices past. He finished 4-for-5 in 7s and 11-for-19 in 11s, which included a tipped interception into the hands of Eagles safety Andre Sam. It fell off of Kayshon Boutte's hands on an in-breaking route.

Third-string rookie Behren Morton went 4-for-4 in 7s and 2-for-3 in 11s. He's clearly locked into the QB3 job without question.

Revenge For A.J. Brown

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The headline coming into today was Brown's first chances to go up against the team that traded him away. It was everything and more for the veteran wideout, who caught a team-high seven passes with the starting offense.

It was clear that both Patriots and Eagles fans wanted to see Brown's production. They got their wish on the first rep of 1-on-1s. Lining up against Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Brown won on his first step and had gotten behind the defensive back before a late pass breakup forced the ball to the ground.

"Q got away with a little holding," Brown said after practice. "I won, he pulled himself back into the play, and I just have to finish the play. My right hand didn't get to the ball quick enough. My left hand got on the ball. That's on me. Attention to detail -- catching the ball high, not letting it get low."

Takeaways Galore

It was a fantastic day for the Patriots secondary. They recorded five interceptions on the day, including picking off Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts three times. Marcus Jones, Craig Woodson (two interceptions), John Saunders Jr. and Kindle Vildor all got their hands on the ball, something the defense has stressed they've wanted to do all summer.

Vildor's pick, coming against the backup Eagles offense in an end-of-game situation, was down the left sideline. Right in front of his teammates, Vildor stepped in front of the pass and ended the day on a high note. His teammates rushed the field to celebrate what was a net-positive day i the takeaway department.

Disruptive Defensive Linemen

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III (93) talks to head coach Mike Vrabel as they walk to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the receivers and defensive backs went through 7-on-7s, the trenches got some work going up against each other. With the Eagles' dominant offensive line, that unit won four of the first five reps against New England's starting defensive front. Milton Williams -- the former Eagles draft pick -- was the one player to win on his first snap in that group (which included Elijah Ponder, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden and Dre'Mont Jones).

Williams shined, as did Gabe Jacas, Leonard Taylor III and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Those three players all won two different reps cleanly, getting into the backfield from both the interior and off the edge. Jacas used his speed to bulldoze through his opponent, while Jesse Luketa won a rep with a smooth swim move.

"They Said It"

"We have to play a certain style, and so do they. We have to get back to the huddle, and we have to figure out what our job is for the next play, and not spend a whole bunch of time in sidebars and side actions. We'll try to play to the whistle, and then get back to the huddle. That's what we want to do. That's how we want to play the football game, that's how we have to practice the game." - Vrabel said prior to practice about limiting joint practice fights.

The Patriots and Eagles got tanged up during a special teams drill, and Vrabel was right in the middle of it.

What's Next?

The Patriots and Eagles will be back on the same practice fields tomorrow for a similar practice. Maye will speak with reporters after the session, one that's expected to be filled with a lot of red zone work.

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