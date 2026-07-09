Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Mack Hollins Remains Interesting Case Study

There really isn't a player across the NFL that's as beloved, or questioned, than New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins.

It doesn't matter what off-field quirks he may possess. When he straps the pads up, he's a more-than-capable player in the passing attack. For Drake Maye, Hollins was a big-bodied receiver that he could trust near the red zone, and will certainly be the same in 2026.

At No. 15, Hollins becomes the latest member of our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings. The veteran wide receiver, one who's played in two Super Bowls in his career, has the ability to impact the game with his hands and his blocking talents.

To check out our full rankings, and where Hollins stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

High Motor, Work Ethic

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether he is spotted walking around Gillette Stadium barefoot, or sharing a post-practice meal with his teammates without using utensils, the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” is expected to remain a significant contributor to New England’s receivers room in 2026.

Hollins’ blend of size, speed and strength were a much-needed addition within the Pats’ lineup last season. At his best, he is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. With his 6-foot-4, 221-pound frame, the Rockville, Virginia, native also cut an imposing figure that made him a popular red zone target for quarterback Drake Maye. He finished the regular season with 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns. The former UNC Tar Heel added six catches for 129 yards and one touchdown in two playoff appearances with the Pats this postseason.

Perhaps as important as his on-field prowess, Hollins exhibited an exemplary work ethic — a trait which has endeared him to head coach Mike Vrabel, as well as his Patriots teammates. With newcomers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs expected to play major roles within New England’s passing game, the club will wisely look to Hollins for stability and leadership in the upcoming season. - Mike D'Abate

Fitting Into WR Room

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots reworked their wide receiver room this offseason with moves that certainly got more traction than when Hollins signed a year ago. They traded two draft picks for Brown, signed Doubs in free agency and brought in four undrafted rookies after the draft. Efton Chism III and DeMario Douglas are competing for the top slot job, while Kayshon Boutte is balancing trade rumors in a contract year.

So where does Hollins really fit into that group?

For starters, it seems like his role will be similar to what it was in 2025: A rotational player who can chip in on red zone packages as a target and a blocking weapon. He'll succeed running down the slot, something that the Patriots capitalized on plenty of times a year ago, and he'll continue to walk into the stadium each week with a new and shocking outfit.

But he won't be a 90-target/85-catch/1,000-yard guy this year, and New England doesn't need him to be. The offense will certainly revolve around the top two pairing of Brown/Doubs. Hollins just needs to carve out a similar veteran role (something in the WR3/4 area) to impact the game in a positive way. It won't be shocking, however, if he pops up for a 100+ yard game at some point this season. - Ethan Hurwitz

Strong Leadership Qualities

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Patriots, their wide receiving room has plenty of faces. Currently, there are 12 receivers on the roster that are all competing for what could be just six or seven spots on the roster. While each player has their own strengths, Hollins stands out from the crowd, literally.

Hollins is a bit of an older (32) and brings years of experience to a young room that has four rookies. Since arriving in the league in 2017, Hollins' experience has helped him in every spot he's played in. Last year, he had 46 receptions for 550 yards and two touchdowns after being signed as a free agent in March 2025.

He contributed on punts and kickoffs during his first season, something that endears him to the younger players. His high level of work ethic and his shoeless spunk should be a match made in heaven entering his second season in New England. For the younger receivers that stick around for the regular season, Hollins will likely take on a mentorship role in the offensive huddle. - Jennifer Streeter

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