7 Combine Questions That Will Shape the Patriots Draft Board

One of the New England Patriots’ key milestones in the 2026 NFL Draft cycle arrives on Feb. 26, when the annual Scouting Combine commences in Indianapolis.

For the Pats, it may be an opportunity to add some much-needed talent along the offensive line, as well as the defensive front — or perhaps in the secondary?

Still, the Patriots have their share of areas in need of improvement. Though many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to their offensive line, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. The Pats and head coach Mike Vrabel would also be wise to consider keeping close watch on adding pass-catching weapons for quarterback Drake Maye.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to answer these seven important questions, which could reshape the team’s plans heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Will the Patriots Prioritize Right or Left Tackle for an Offensive Line Upgrade?

While New England’s offensive line had its share of struggles throughout the season, they were unfortunately at their worst under the global spotlight of Super Bowl LX. Left tackle Will Campbell, who particularly drew the ire of Pats Nation, allowed 14 pressures on quarterback Drake Maye — the most pressures in a playoff game since 2018. In fact, his 29 pressures allowed this postseason were the most ever recorded in a single postseason by Next Gen Stats, as noted by NFL.com. The offensive line also allowed the sixth-highest pressure rate (38.3 percent) and the seventh-highest sack rate (8.7 percent) in the regular season.

Still, Vrabel has given a vote of confidence to Campbell, all but committing to the LSU product as their starting left tackle for the foreseeable future. In that regard, the Pats may find an upgrade at right tackle more palatable. While veteran Morgan Moses is firmly in place as their starter, rumors have begun to circulate that the 35-year-old may be considering retirement. Should he decide to follow through on the option, New England may look to secure their future at the position. One name to watch closely is Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, who may have the greatest upside in this year’s Draft class. With his Draft stock on the rise, New England may face the prospect of trading up, if they wish to secure Freeling’s services. Northwestern’s Caleb Tiernan is a possibility, having started 43 straight games on the Wildcats’ offensive line

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Is Jared Wilson Destined for a Move to the Middle?

The Pats clearly had their problems with relinquishing their hold on the line of scrimmage this season. In their Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks, those issues came more abundantly from the left side — where Campbell and fellow rookie Jared Wilson appeared to lack the experience necessary to resist a potent defensive attack such as Seattle’s. Wilson, who was a standout prospect at center for the Georgia Bulldogs, has long been expected to make a move inside, where he is expected to be a more comfortable fit for his skill set.

The Pats need for an upgrade at guard may be accelerated if New England chooses to part ways with eternal Garrett Bradbury — recouping $5.7 million in salary cap space in the process. If Wilson kicks inside to center, the Pats might keep a sharp eye on some guard prospects. Iowa’s Beau Stephens could be an option, while Notre Dame’s Billy Schrauth could be worth a late-round flier, despite some lingering injury concerns.

Is it Time to Remodel at Tight End?

Although New England’s tight ends positional group is in good hands with team captain Hunter Henry at the helm, the impending free agency of TE2 Austin Hooper — coupled with the fact that Henry is on the unfortunate side of 30 years of age (Henry will turn 32 on Dec. 7) — could force the Patriots' hand to see a long-term option tight-endage option.

With the Patriots expected to increase their usage of 12-Personnel [aligning two tight ends] in 2026, they could be in the market for one of the many impressive prospects in this season’s class. Look for the Patriots to show interest in Ohio State’s Max Klare. In addition to sharing Buckeye alumni status with Vrabel, Klare possesses the height (6-foot-5) and weight (245 pounds) to help to solidify a position which will continue to play a major role in Maye’s development.

With or Without K’Lavon Chiasson, Will the Patriots Take Advantage of a Deep Pass Rush Class?

Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson headed for free agency, and given veteran Harold Landry’s injury history, New England could look to bolster their pass rush via the 2026 NFL Draft. Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell has drawn comparisons to Landry — having collected 11.5 sacks this past season and 27 career sacks as an Aggie. New England would also be wise to watch Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas closely, possessing the speed-to-power skill set to provide a much-needed spark to the Patriots’ pass rush. Lastly, few if any edge rush prospects combine size (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) and athleticism as well as Illinois defender Gabe Jacas.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Can the Patriots Find Drake Maye’s New Deep Threat in the Draft?

As previously mentioned, a fortification of the team’s offensive line will provide Maye with both the time and the space to make plays within New England’s typically high-octane offense. An additional season under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ tutelage should help to improve his fundamentals and problems when dealing with pressure. Still, the Pats would greatly benefit from adding some pass-catching talent in the offseason. With several intriguing options expected to be available via the upcoming draft, the Patriots could help Maye by adding a receiver with the capability of quickly getting open on early downs.

It should be noted that New England did produce its first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 in the form of Stefon Diggs and his compilation of 1,013 yards. Still, the majority of his production stemmed from his time aligning in the slot. The Pats still lack a dedicated presence on the outside capable of separating in key moments. With 11 selections in the upcoming NFL draft, the Pats should look to upgrade Maye’s corps of pass catchers this offseason. Should the Pats choose to invest in the position early in the Draft, Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion provides the type of explosive acceleration and natural separation to be an intriguing option.

Could the Patriots Place a Focus on Safety?

Led by Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez at cornerback, the Pats’ secondary should continue to be a strength of the team in 2026. Still, the team may be in the market for some depth at both corner and safety — especially given the imminent free agency of starter Jaylinn Hawkins. The 28-year-old tied for the team lead in interceptions with four, had 11 pressures and 1.5 sacks, but was most effective as a deep safety.

If Hawkins finds greener pastures outside of Foxborough, New England will have big shoes to fill in the rear of their defensive backfield. LSU’s A.J. Haulcy could catch New England’s eye on either Day 2 or 3 as a potential deep safety, box defensive back or supporter against the run.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does New England Need Insurance at Defensive Tackle?

With off-field uncertainty continuing to cloak Patriots defenisve tackle Christian Barmore, the Patriots would be wise to keep their options open at the position. During the regular season, the Alabama product amassed 29 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits and two sacks. Barmore added 10 tackles and two quarterback hits in four playoff games this postseason.

Should Barmore be subject to any disciplinary action this season, New England could use some help alongside star defender Milton Williams. The Pats may prioritize the position by looking toward Auburn’s Keldric Faulk. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Faulk’s massive frame allows him to move seamlessly between both pass rush and defending the run. At just 20 years old, Faluk could be an intriguing project within Vrabel’s defense.

