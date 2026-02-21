K’Lavon Chaisson Hints at Potential Patriots Return

Veteran linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson has made himself quite at home with the New England Patriots.

Not only did the 26-year-old helped bolster the Patriots pass rush last season, but he also became one of the team’s emotional leaders both on and off the field. Therefore, it should come as little surprise that Chaisson appears to favor the idea of remaining in Foxborough rather than test the waters of unrestricted free agency.

In fact, the LSU product may have recently hinted at his preferred offseason outcome via social media by posting a photo of himself in full uniform during Super Bowl LX, with G Herbo’s “I’m Back” playing in the background.

K'Lavon Chaisson shared a photo on his Instagram story with the song "I'm Back" playing in the background.



The linebacker is a free agent, but has expressed interest in returning to the Patriots 👀 pic.twitter.com/IMCznqRfT0 — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) February 21, 2026

While Chaisson’s message may seem overt, it was not his first overture to the Patriots front office. During a recent appearance on “Up & Adams,” he expressed similar sentiments when asked about his future in a Pats’ uniform.

“Call the guys and tell them I’m trying to come back,” Chaisson told host Kay Adams.

K’Lavon Chaisson was one of the New England Patriots’ Most-Valued Defenders in 2025

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Having signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Pats this offseason, the five-year veteran helped bring some aggression back to the team’s defense. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game.

As a result, Chaisson was one of New England’s most statistically-productive players during the regular season. In 16 games played [10 starts,] the former LSU Tiger compiled 32 total tackles, 18, quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 54 total pressures. Chaisson registered his first career two-sack game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 — while also scoring his first career touchdown when he returned a fumble four yards for a touchdown. For his efforts, the Houston, TX native was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL for his performance in the Pats’ 31-13 victory over the Titans.

Despite his regular-season success, Chaisson was arguably at his most impressive during the Patriots' four postseason appearances. The Pats’ defender compiled 12 total tackles, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and four tackles-for-loss — the most for any defender in this postseason. To say that Chaisson played at another level in the playoffs might actually be an understatement.

Still, the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent credits the majority of his success to his rediscovered love for the game — a passion he rekindled thanks to his teammates. Whether he is playing beside starting linemen such as Christian Barmore, Harold Landry and Milton Williams — or fellow linebackers Robert Spillane and fellow free agent Jack Gibbens — believes that New England’s defense, when healthy, is capable to standing toe-to-toe with anyone.

From a financial standpoint, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England to be $42.6 million under the cap for the upcoming season. Benzan, using the median of $303.45 million for his calculations, puts the Pats in the top-10 for the next league year. New England may not be working with the same [or better] monetary windfall as last offseason, the club should have little to no difficulty in retaining the quality of its roster, while adding additional talent.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to defend their conference title — hopefully with Chaisson in pursuit of opposing quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!