Anfernee Jennings Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Patriots

Albeit with a heavy heart, now former New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings will be continuing his football journey outside of Foxborough, Mass.

With the 2026 league year underway, the Patriots have released Jennings after five seasons with the club. The Alabama product was due to earn $4 million in cash this season, the final year of his contract. Jennings was set to count for $4.86 million against the salary cap. With his release, New England will now save $3.8 million in cap space.

As the longest-tenured Patriot on the team’s active roster last season, the 28–year-old veteran defender became one of New England’s most reliable defenders. As a result, it should come as no surprise that Jennings was emotional as the finality of his fate became reality. In fact, Jennings took to social media to express his gratitude to the myriads of Pats fans who have supported him for the past six years.

“Reflecting on these last six years, I am filled with immense gratitude,” Jennings wrote via Instagram. “The New England Patriots drafted me as a young man back in 2020, and this organization gave me the environment to truly grow up, both on and off the field.”

“To the Kraft family, the front office, and all of my coaches: thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to start my NFL career,” he continued.

“To my teammates: the brotherhood we built in that locker room is something I will carry with me forever. We grinded together, battled through the trenches together, and grew together. You guys are family for life.”

“To the city and to New England as a whole: thank you. Thank you for embracing me from day one and making this place feel like a true home. Playing in Gillette Stadium in front of you all has been an absolute blessing.”

“I'm incredibly excited for the next chapter and whatever God has in store, but New England will always hold a massive piece of my heart.”

“Thank you for everything,” Jennings concluded.

Anfernee Jennings Remains the Consummate Professional

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite being embroiled in either trade or release rumors for much of the preseason and early regular-season, Jennings became a solid force within the Patriots’ corps of linebackers. In 14 games last season, he logged 26 total tackles, seven quarterback hits, five tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He was also a mainstay on special teams, aligning on a career-high 45% of the team’s third-phase snaps.

Jennings’ postseason performance, however, truly caught the eye of Patriots Nation. The fifth-year linebacker started three of the four Pats’ playoff games, while being credited with two sacks and six pressures. Due to his ability to stand out in both run and pass defense packages — coupled with the loss of fellow linebacker Harold Landry to a knee injury — Jennings earned the attention of his coaches throughout the playoffs. In fact, he became the logical choice to be selected as New England’s game captain for their AFC championship game showdown with the Denver Broncos.

At his best, Jennings is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker in that facet of the game. He has also developed into a strong pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings’ most prominent strengths remain his toughness and tenacity.

Still, despite his fit in New England’s previous defensive scheme as a sturdy edge-setter, the Pats’ current attacking scheme upfield did not initially seem to favor Jennings’ skill set. Still, his abilities as a pass rusher have flashed throughout the season, solidifying his spot within the Pats’ rotation.

Having entered the NFL as a third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Jennings had a relatively quiet start to his pro career. The Alabama product played in 14 games as a rookie in only a situational role. He then went on to miss the entirety of his second season due to injury after being placed on injured reserve at the conclusion of training camp. Jennings entered the 2022 season as a backup linebacker. He played in 16 games with three starts, recording 27 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

In his breakout season of 2023, fully healthy for the first time in his career, Jennings led the team with 14 tackles for loss, 13 of which came against the run. He started the final 13 games of the season, playing on 50 percent of the Pats' defensive snaps in each of them. He finished the campaign having compiled 62 total tackles, 21 quarterback pressures, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In 2024, Jennings appeared in 16 games (all of which he started) and set career-highs with 78 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

