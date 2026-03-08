Patriots to Clarify Fate of Veteran LB as Free Agency Approaches

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has been both amused and impressed by the inquisitive nature of linebacker Jack Gibbens for quite some time.

Due to Gibbens’ desire to learn as much about his position as possible, Vrabel — the coach for whom he also played when both were members of the Tennessee Titans — saddled the then-rookie defender with the moniker “Dr. Gibby” in 2022.

Accordingly, it is hard to imagine the Patriots parting ways with the soon-to-be restricted free agent as the start of the league year rapidly approaches. In fact, Patriots insider Mike Reiss [in his latest report for ESPN] estimates that New England’s decision to invoke their right-of-first-refusal tender is “expected to come this week.”

“Because the tenders for restricted free agents have spiked -- $8.04 million for first round, $5.76 million for second round, $3.52 million for right of first refusal -- there are a growing number of players across the league who aren't receiving a tender (e.g. cornerback Alex Austin ) or are agreeing to multi-year extensions and giving up the chance to hit unrestricted free agency in 2027 (e.g. offensive lineman Ben Brown, quarterback Tommy DeVito,)” Reiss explained.

Gibbens more than provide his value this season, having compiled 43 solo tackles, four pass breakups, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one sack and a forced fumble. He aligned on 48 percent of the Patriots snaps on defense this season, while also contributing on 64 percent of their special teams plays. Most importantly, it was Gibbens who stepped in for injured starter Robert Spillane down the stretch as the primary communicator wearing the green dot on his helmet.

Through the Years, Mike Vrabel and Jack Gibbens Have Built Trust

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Having first played under Vrabel in 2022 as an undrafted rookie with the Titans, Gibbens was ultimately cut at the end of training camp. Following a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, the University of Minnesota product was eventually promoted to Tennessee’s 53-man roster. The 27-year-old played in five games, making two starts, as a rookie.

By 2023, Gibbens had earned a starting linebacker role in Vrabel’s defense. The 6’3” 242-pound defender compiled 95 total tackles, three passes defensed and one sack in his best statistical season as a pro. Gibbens logged 44 tackles and 1/2 sack before an ankle injury ended his 2024 season after 10 games — his first NFL campaign devoid of Vrabel’s tutelage.

Still, Vrabel’s impact on Gibbens remained strong enough for the Bulverde, Texas native to sign with the Patriots in the offseason. Accordingly, he notably his mark on New England’s defense.

Despite being previously considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers, his frame makes him a strong fit within Vrabel’s defensive system. In conjunction with new coordinator Terrell Williams, Vrabel has implemented a more aggressive style on defense — one which utilizes agile and more athletic linebackers such as himself, Spillane and Christian Elliss.

Still, it was Gibbens’ skill, tenacity and determination which ultimately earned him a significant role within the Patriots defense this season. Should he remain within the Foxborough fold in 2026, “Dr. Gibby” is counting on the team’s gridiron wisdom and counsel to notably improve their performance on the field as they defend both their Division and Conference titles.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!