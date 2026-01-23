Patriots' Drake Maye Named Most Improved Player

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The meteoric rise of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to the top of the NFL quarterback ranks has been one of the main reasons why the team is considered a serious contender to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX.

With less than two days remaining until May leads his team into a showdown with the Denver Broncos in the 2025 AFC championship game, 2025 NFL Most Improved Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), per the organization’s formal announcement on Jan. 23.

Maye is the first New England player to receive the Most Improved Player of the Year honor since it was first awarded by the PFWA in 2000.

Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft has compiled 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye is also earning deserved mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.

Drake Maye has Helped Lead a Remarkable Turnaround for the Patriots

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) exits the field after defeating the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6’4” 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. In fact, Maye has carried the ball 103 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique. For his efforts, he was selected the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13, earned a Pro Bowl selection, a second-team All Pro nod and he was selected to the PFWA’s All-AFC team.

While Maye delivered what many consider to be an MVP-caliber performance in the regular season, his postseason struggles with ball security have been an unfortunate part of his recent evaluations. Maye completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the Patriots' win over the Texans. He added 10 rushing yards on four carries but committed four fumbles, losing two. In his first career playoff game, a 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, he completed 17-of-29 passes for 268 yards with one touchdown pass, while running for a team-high 66 yards. Maye also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

With their 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisiona round, Maye helped New England to punch its ticket to the AFC championship game. completing 16-of-27 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing only one interception. Maye fumbled the ball three times, losing one to the Texans.

Still, Maye remains confident in the skill set and determination which has led both the and the Patriots to the precipice of the promised land. As he takes the field for what promises to be his most important game to date, the UNC product will be squarely focused on his opposition, and on doing his job.

“Just be mindful back there and just know that my job is to protect the football,” Maye said earlier this week. “I know that we faced some pretty good edge rushers in the past couple weeks … We’ve got another good set of edge rushers coming up this week. So just know, have a feel for it and just protect football because that's my job.”

