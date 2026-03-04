Boston Restaurant in Trouble After Patriots AFC Championship Party

The owner of a Boston restaurant is in trouble after an incident he says stemmed from a New England Patriots party following their AFC Championship win in January.

George Brandao -- owner of Estella on Temple Place in Boston -- is currently facing the city's licensing board after a police report obtained by NBC 10 Boston showed that police were called to the restaurant on Jan. 27 just after 2:20 a.m. The officers on duty noticed a private party in the basement of the building, in which Brandao said included members of the Patriots.

Officers noted that people at the party were drinking and that the room smelled like marijuana. According to the police report, security briefly blocked their access to the stairs of the basement, and that multiple women ran toward the kitchen area. The report says the women were nude and/or wearing bikinis.

Several large hookahs were also noticed in the room, according to the report.

Police Report Gives Details On Alleged Party:

"Upon checking downstairs, where the party was, the sergeant observed no less than six large hookahs which appeared to be concealed underneath tables," the police report reads. "The floor was covered with $1 bills and the liquor was mostly full on top of the tables."

Boston police issued a license premise inspective notice for after-hours liquor sales, unauthorized entertainment and indoor smoking, according to NBC 10 Boston. According to the restaurant's license with the city, all events have to end at 2 a.m.

Brandao told the Mayor's Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing last week that the party included members of the Patriots. The team had beaten the Denver Broncos on Jan. 25, and after a delayed return back to New England, arrived on Jan. 26.

The Boston skyline looms over Quincy Bay and Quincy's Houghs Neck in foreground in this view from Great Hill in North Weymouth, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger Qcy Wildartskyline Tg | Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The owner told the board that rules were broken, and that he apologized, while describing the situation as difficult. Brandao also referred to people in the situation as "entitled."

"We accept full responsibility for this matter," Brandao told NBC 10 Boston. "We are currently conducting an internal review to ensure this does not happen again. We have no further statement at this time while we focus on our resolution efforts."

Officials on the licensing board also questioned the alleged violations, and said this isn't the first time issues have come from the restaurant.

From executive director of consumer affairs and licensing Kathleen Joyce: "I did spend 38 minutes yesterday reviewing body cam footage and I'm greatly concerned you had some unauthorized entertainment."

The Patriots did not respond to NBC 10 Boston's request for comment.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!