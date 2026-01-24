Patriots Add Two Players for AFC Championship Game vs. Broncos

As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for a clash with the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship at Empower Field at Mile High, they are making some adjustments to their roster.

The Pats have officially announced that running back D’Ernest Johnson and defensive end Leonard Taylor III have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the second straight week. Also, receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. was released from the scout team.

Taylor was elevated for three games during the regular season and for the first two postseason games. The 23-year-old finished with nine total tackles in the regular season and played as a reserve in the postseason games but did not register any tackles. Still, Taylor has made an impact on the Pats’ defensive front in recent weeks, ranking top six among qualified interior lineman in both pressure and pass-rush win rate since Week 17.

Though he was signed by New England to the practice squad in Oct. 2025, Taylor originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets out of Miami (Fla.) in 2024. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, has played in 19 NFL games and has 35 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He was released by the Jets on Oct. 14, after seeing action in two games in 2025.

Johnson has spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster during the regular season, seeing action in seven games and accumulating 13 rushing attempts for 25 yards and five kickoff returns for 128 yards. He saw action in the Wild Card game against the L.A. Chargers (Jan. 11) before being released on Jan. 12 and then signed to the practice squad on Jan. 13.

In his seventh NFL season — after spending time with the Cleveland Browns (2019-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023-24), Baltimore Ravens (2025) and the Arizona Cardinals (2025) — the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland out of South Florida in 2019. Johnson played with the Browns through the 2022 season. The 29-year-old then signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and then with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. Johnson spent time on the Ravens and Cardinals practice squads earlier this season.

Sherfield’s release likley brings his eighth NFL season to a close. The 29-year-old spent time with Arizona (2018-20, 2025), San Francisco (2021), Miami (2022), Buffalo (2023), Minnesota (2024) and Denver (2025). The 6-foot, 203-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Arizona out of Vanderbilt in 2018. Sherfield has played in 124 NFL games with 14 starts and has 89 receptions for 1,034 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Sherfield signed with Denver as an unrestricted free agent from Minnesota this past offseason, and he played in 10 games with three starts for the Broncos and caught three passes for 21 yards. He was released by Denver on Nov. 15 and then was signed by Arizona to the practice squad on Dec. 6. Sherfield was elevated to the active roster and played in two games for the Cardinals in 2025. He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Jan. 13.

Lastly, the Patriots confirmed that receiver Mack Hollins has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Hollins was placed on IR on Dec. 27 after seeing action in the first 15 games of the season. In a corresponding move to their active roster, the Patriots placed defenisve tackle Eric Gregory on IR.

Gregory was originally claimed by the Patriots in late August 2025. In six games played during the regular season, he compiled eight total tackles while aligning on 36 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He saw action in the Pats’ wild card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but did not register any statistics.

Originally signed by Cincinnati out of Arkansas in May 2025. The 6’3” 319-pounder, was released by the Bengals earlier this week. Gregory played in 61 games with 44 starts over six seasons at Arkansas and amassed 135 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one interception.

