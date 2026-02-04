Mike Vrabel Praises Patriots Rookie OL Duo

When the New England Patriots trot their offense out for their first drive of Super Bowl LX, they'll make history in the process.

Will Campbell (left tackle) and Jared Wilson (left guard) will be the first rookie duo to start on the same offensive line in the Super Bowl in NFL history, and for good reason. Other than the four games that each player missed during the regular season, they've been in lockstep all year.

"I think they're talented," head coach Mike Vrabel said, per Patriots media. "I think that they've worked. I think they've tried to get better each and every week. There's some matchups in this league that are tough. They've had some really good plays. They've had some plays that they'd like to have back. But they're out there for the most part all the time, practicing, improving, working together."

Campbell was the headliner in this year's draft class, selected with the fourth overall pick out of LSU to be the team's franchise blindside protector. Wilson on the other hand, was a solid center out of Georgia who was quickly moved to guard when he was healthy enough to participate in summer workouts (he had been rehabbing a prior injury for most of the offseason).

Both players have played in the team's first three playoff wins, and now will have a shot to win a Super Bowl in their first pro seasons.

"You just grow together," Campbell said about playing next to Wilson. "When you have two rookies next to each other, learning how to play next to each other, especially with both of us, at Georgia, he played next to the same two guards when he was at center for two years, and I played next to the same left guard for my whole college career at LSU. So just getting a feel for each other early and just growing on and off the field."

So what about these young players gave the Patriots confidence to roll with them all season long?

"We never really looked at it as rookie players on the left side," Vrabel said. "I don't really get into that much. I talk about maturity. Maturity is based on experience, not age. They have a lot of experience here this entire year. They both missed a few games, but they've been in there the majority of the time."

They'll be tasked with protecting Drake Maye against a vaunting Seattle Seahawks defense, one that's near the top (or at the top) of the NFL in various statistical metrics.

Wilson got to know Campbell during the pre-draft process, and is pumped to see their connection come this far. On the other hand, the rookie left tackle has also enjoyed his teammate — and hopes Super Bowl 60 is just the first of many for the pair.

"Yeah, it’s awesome," Campbell said. "Really enjoyed playing next to him, getting to know him. I’m excited for this week and excited to grow with him for years to come."

