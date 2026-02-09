Patriots Overwhelmed by Seahawks Defense in Super Bowl LX Loss

Fun fact: an NFL team cannot win a Super Bowl if it does not score more points than its opponent.

Unfortunately for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, that is what they experienced. The Patriots were held to 61 receiving yards and 56 rushing yards by the start of the fourth quarter — the Seahawks seemingly overwhelmed Drake Maye; the second-year QB was sacked a total of six times by the time play concluded at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Seattle finished the 60th Super Bowl in NFL history by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy following a final score of 29-13.

New England's offensive line missed a high number of blocks throughout the evening, with rookie left tackle Will Campbell seemingly having the worst game of his career at the worst possible time.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks with offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The usual collected Patriots Head Coach, Mike Vrabel, was shown clearly agitated on the sidelines. Maye also had a pivotal fumble (losing the ball on a third-and-5 in Patriots territory), with the New England defense also only posting a total of 61 tackles by the evening's end.

Drake Maye, Patriots Make Super Bowl Infamy

The Seahawks would walk out of Levi's Stadium with 343 total yards recorded over the Patriots.

A glimmer of light and hope was found with just over 12 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, thanks to Maye connecting with wide receiver Mack Hollins on a 35-yarder in the endzone. New England added to their score towards the end of the matchup with another TD — this time from veteran Rhamondre Stevenson. However, the dismal offensive production in the fourth quarter was not enough to overcome the lack thereof in the first three — along with an interception from Julian Love.

According to Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports, the Patriots are the first team to go scoreless through the first three quarters of a Super Bowl since the Minnesota Vikings in 1973.

As a result of play, New England's 12th Super Bowl appearance of all-time now worsened their record in the ultimate championship game to an even six losses and six wins. If Vrabel and the Pats won, he would have become the first coach to win a Super Bowl as a player (suiting up in a total of three Super Bowls for XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX as a player) and then as a coach with the same franchise.

Prior to Super Bowl LX, the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 with a final score of 13-3.

Though the silver lining is that the Pats will return to New England for the 2026-27 season with Maye now having one Super Bowl appearance under his belt in addition to being a third-year league player.

