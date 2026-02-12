Patriots Could Go After David Njoku

The New England Patriots will have plenty of opportunities to retool their offense in the hopes to get back to the Super Bowl in 2026. At first glance, the major needs are obvious: protecting Drake Maye, getting to the passer, maybe another valuable weapon at wide receiver?

But the tight end position can come up big for the Patriots this offseason, and one pending free agent is likely to hear his name in coversations for the next few weeks. David Njoku, who spent nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns before announcing on Instagram that he won't be returning in 2026, could be a nice add for a New England team that, other than Hunter Henry's red zone prowess, didn't get consistent tight end play during their Super Bowl run.

Njoku, 29, is statistically one of the best tight ends in Browns history, and had history of his own with New England's Mike Vrabel. In 2024, Vrabel was on Cleveland's staff as a consultant -- working with Njoku on a daily basis. This season, he was a key part of the Browns' offense before rookie Harold Fannin Jr. took over the starting job. With Fannin's emergence, it left the door open for Njoku to leave for greener pastures.

The Hunter Henry Contract Situation

Henry's contract is a major factor into whether the Patriots want to spring up for a new starter-caliber tight end. Before 2024, he signed a three-year extension that's paying him $27 million. His cap hit next season is set to be around $11.75 million, a hefty chunk of change for a player who just turned 31. His backup -- Austin Hooper -- will hit free agency in March, and the remaining tight ends on the roster (CJ Dippre, Marshall Lang, Thomas Odukoya) don't provide much longterm hope either.

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The veteran Henry has become a staple in the Patriots' locker room since signing in New England ahead of the 2021 season. He had his best statistical season in 2025 (60/768/7 in the regular season) and has been durable as ever. Henry didn't miss a game this season, and only missed four in his five years with the Pats.

Vrabel spoke to reporters after the team's final meeting of the year, and offered his thought about what may come next year -- some of which may include "difficult" roster choices to work through.

"I mean, there'll be some difficult decisions that we'll have to make, and we'll try to do them with the team's best interest in mind," Vrabel said, per CBS News' Matt Schooley.

Hooper is a player who's been solid when he's on the field, his sure hands have snagged a few touchdowns in his tenure. But he hasn't carved out a role to truly make a drastic impact on the field in the passing attack. He's a sound blocker, but an upgrade could be potentially made.

Patriots Other Potential TE Options

Some of the other tight ends that are set to hit free agency this offseason that could make sense for the Patriots are Kyle Pitts, Adam Trautman, Noah Fant, Chris Manhertz, Harrison Bryant and Cade Otton. Of those, Pitts and Otton offer the highest possible return on investment should they end up being the Patriots' TE1.

The Patriots are set to hit the road in the coming weeks, as the coaching staff and front office will head to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine later this month. After that, the new league year will open up and a better understanding of New England's plans at the tight end position will be seen.

