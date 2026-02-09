Three Things Patriots Must Fix to Win Super Bowl Next Year

As the freshness of their demoralizing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Super Bowl LX begins to dissipate into the air surrounding Santa Clara, Calif, the New England Patriots will soon be forced to take a look toward the future.

A pressure-packed Seattle defense, along with the Pats’ inability to capitalize on missed opportunities, has already begun to raise questions as to whether this iteration of Patriots under head coach Mike Vrabel could be a one-hit wonder, as opposed to a perennial contender. Considering their performance on the NFL’s grandest stage, the growing doubts throughout Patriots Nation are justified.

Still, the 2025 Patriots defied the odds and the naysayers for the majority of the season and into the playoffs. They improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They are the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. Playing mostly disciplined and fundamentally-sound football for much of the season into the playoffs, the Patriots are poised to continue their success into next season and beyond.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to defend their conference title. In doing so, they may wish to dedicate their efforts to repairing arguably their three greatest offseason needs.

Protect the Line of Scrimmage

While New England’s offensive line had its share of struggles throughout the season, they were unfortunately at their worst under the bright glare of the global spotlight. Seattle’s four-down, zone-based, nickel defense exploited the Pats’ deficiencies — not only wearing the Pats’ o-line down, but also with pressuring the quarterback. Left tackle Will Campbell, who particularly drew the ire of Pats Nation, allowed the most pressures (14) in a playoff game since 2018. In fact, his 29 pressures allowed this postseason were the most ever recorded in a single postseason by Next Gen Stats.

The Pats problems in relinquishing their hold on the line of scrimmage came more abundantly from the left side — where Campbell and fellow rookie Jared Wilson appeared to lack the experience necessary to resist a potent defensive attack such as Seattle’s. Wilson, who was a standout prospect at center for the Georgia Bulldogs, has long been expected to make a move inside, where he is expected to be a more comfortable fit for his skill set.

As for Cambpell, the questions surrounding his future position remain murky. Prior to suffering an MCL injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the fourth overall election in last April’s draft began to demonstrate solid fundamentals, ranking among the league’s top rookie linemen in protective stats. However, Campbell has exhibited less mobility since his return, often leading to lost battles against longer and quicker defenders. If the Patriots believe that the 22-year-old rookie has already given the team his best effort as a left tackle, then they must seriously consider moving the LSU product inside to guard. Otherwise, line coach Doug Marrone, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Pats coaches must provide Campbell with an extensive offseason tutorial designed to enhance his fundamentals.

At the very least, New England should be active in examining an upgrade for the left side of their offensive line — by virtue of pursuing a starting-caliber talent via the 2026 NFL Draft or free agency.

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates with offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Help Drake, Help You!

Perhaps no player appeared more dejected after New England’s Super Bowl loss than quarterback Drake Maye. The 23-year-old was sacked 21 times in the playoffs, the most for any quarterback in a single postseason in NFL history. Maye was pressured on 52.8% of his dropbacks according to Next Gen Stats, the second-highest rate this season. Though the Patriots seemed caught off-guard by Seattle's blitzes, while struggling to hold up even when the Seahawks sent just four rushers, Maye also struggled with his decision-making in the face of Seattle’s defensive onslaught.

As previously mentioned, a fortification of the team’s offensive line will provide Maye with both the time and the space to make plays within New England’s typically high-octane offense. An additional season under McDaniels’ tutelage should help to improve his fundamentals and problems when dealing with pressure. Still, the Pats would greatly benefit from adding some pass-catching talent in the offseason. With several intriguing options expected to be available via the upcoming draft, the Patriots could help Maye by adding either a receiver or young tight end with the capability of quickly getting open on early downs.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Intensify the Rush

While it should be noted that New England’s defensive front was far from its biggest problem in Super Bowl LX, the need for some youthful strength and speed in this area is one that should be addressed. Linebacker Harold Landry, who was hampered down the stretch by a knee injury he suffered in Week 13, could use some help along the edge in the form of a full-time pass rusher.

New England would be wise to re-sign linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, who is set to enter free agency in the coming weeks. Not only has Chiasson helped bolster the Patriots' pass rush, but he has also become one of the team’s emotional leaders both on and off the field. In addition to his regular-season success, the Pats’ linebacker was arguably at his most impressive during the Patriots' three postseason appearances. Chaisson compiled three sacks, nine quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 10 pressures during the postseason.

Feb 3, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson speaks to the media during Super Bowl LX press conference at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, if New England hopes to continue its aggressive and relentless pursuit of the quarterback into 2026, they will need additional help from outside the organization. While both the Draft and free agency are the Patriots’ most-likely avenues, they may look to the trade market as teams look to shed salary or part ways with malcontents. Though Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby could be the crown jewel of this offseason, Las Vegas’ high asking price could be problematic for the Pats, who hold notable draft capital in the highest regard.

One name to watch is Cincinnati Bengals’ defender Trey Hendrickson. Considered a high-volume sack machine, Hendrickson could be available if the Bengals look to shake up their roster or address salary cap constraints. No matter the option, expect New England to be active in upgrading their defensive front this offseason.

