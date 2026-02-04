Patriots' Drake Maye Reveals His Heroes Ahead of Super Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is having the type of season about which most NFL players can only dream.

From putting up MVP-caliber numbers to having his team one win away from capturing the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl championship — a would-be NFL record — Maye is the proverbial toast of Patriots Nation. Accordingly, he was among the most-sought after media targets on Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose Convention Center in California’s Bay Area.

Despite the multitudes of laurels justifyably being sent his way, Maye took a moment to acknowledge those who provide him with inspiration. In short, the Pats’ second-team All Pro revealed his elder brothers to be his heroes.

“I think my heroes would probably be my older brothers,” Maye said via NFL Network. “Just growing up with them, having somebody, you know, that’s that close to me, you know, kind of live there own lives, and me to just learn from them and be the youngest brother and have the opportunity to kind of have something to chase.

“You know, I was chasing my older brothers,” he added. “They all had a passion. Was just trying to find a passion for myself that I could kind of follow them, and it happened to be football, and now I’m here.”

Maye has often described his relationship with his brothers as a ”close-knit bond between best friends.” Maye's two oldest brothers, Luke and Beau, both played basketball at Maye's alma mater, the University of North Carolina. His other brother, Cole, played baseball and pitched for the University of Florida.

In fact, when Maye was drafted by the Patriots in 2024, his three brothers were on hand for the event, along with his parents, Mark and Aimee. For the Mayes, athletic colors may run deep. However, familial blood is the tie that truly binds — a point made stronger when observing the admiration with which Maye described his three older brothers.

Drake Maye Has Become the Patriots Franchise Quarterback

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye is also earning deserved mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.

In three playoff appearances to date, the 23-year-old UNC product has completed 43-of-77 passes (55.8%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also run for 141 yards on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

New England is gearing up for a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s stadium this weekend on Feb. 8. It marks the team’s first appearance back on the NFL’s grandest stage since Super Bowl LIII. Making their 12th Super Bowl appearance, a victory in Super Bowl LX will give the Patriots their seventh NFL title and the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The team is currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers with six Super Bowl wins.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!