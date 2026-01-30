Patriots' Drake Maye Remains Limited Ahead of Super Bowl LX

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the satisfying image of their AFC championship game victory beginning to shrink in their collective rearview mirror, the New England Patriots are turning their attention in earnest to their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

With frozen snow still covering the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, the Patriots conducted their first organized session inside the confines of the WIN Waste Innovation Field House. Despite all eyes being on the right shoulder of quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots listed three non-participants at practice. Five, including Maye, were limited at the session.

With just one session remaining before the team travels west to Santa Clara, Calif., here is a look at the Patriots’ latest injury and practice participation report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Harold Landry III - Knee

T Thayer Munford Jr. - Knee / Illness

LB Robert Spillane - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Mack Hollins - Abdomen

TE Hunter Henry - Not Injury Related / Rest

RB Terrell Jennings* - Cleared Concussion Protocol / Hamstring

QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder

T Morgan Moses - Not Injury Related / Rest

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Joshua Farmer* - Hamstring

* denotes player currently on injured reserve.

Drake Maye Injury Watch: Much Ado About Nothing?

Despite their previous attempts to quell the concern surrounding a potential injury to Maye’s throwing shoulder, head coach Mike Vrabel, as well as Maye himself, once again made their best effort to put the issue to rest. Though Maye did not make any throwing attempts during the portion of practice open to the media, the 23-year-old did confirm that he felt no negative effects from his limited participation.

“I feel good,” Maye said via live broadcast on Patriots.com. “I was able to do some of the jog through so feeling good. Looking forward to being ready to go. This is the game you dream of playing in so looking forward to getting out there and getting a chance to play in the Super Bowl….

"I'll do whatever I can to, you know, feel 100% and I'm sure I'll get if not there as close as I can or 99 (%) or do whatever I can to make sure, I'm throwing,” he added

Earlier in the day, Vrabel also appeard to be unfazed by Maye’s status when speaking with reporters at Gillette Stadium. In fact, he confirmed his level of concern regarding the health of his starting quarterback when asked directly about it.

“Not much, I try not to have a whole lot of concern,” Vrabel said. “I just want to try to prepare the football team, make sure that everybody's ready, that we all have a plan, not to surprise anybody and make sure that our guys are focusing on the first and second down plan. We've tried to map out the week here, week and a half, and not look at the end of it, but focus on what we can do today. Try to learn our opponent and be ready for first and second down.”

What Else Does it Mean for the Patriots:

Linebacker Harold Landry continues to miss action on the field. Despite battling a knee injury since Week 13, Landry has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback.

Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ wild card round victory over the Chargers. He added two tackles against the Texans in the divisional round. Landry did not play in the conference championship game against Denver.

Lastly, team captain Robert Spillane was listed as a non-participant with an ankle injury. With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter of last week’s Broncos’ game, Spillane walked to the blue medical tent for evaluation after apparently injuring his ankle. Shortly thereafter, he was spotted heading for the locker room. Though he was originally listed as questionable, Spillane eventually rejoined his teammates on the sidelines with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Still, he did not return to action for the remainder of the game. His status is worth monitoring in the coming days.

Keeping Watch on Enemy Lines: Seattle Seahawks

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Charles Cross - Foot

T Amari Kight - Knee

TE Eric Saubert - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FB Robbie Ouzts - Neck

WR Jake Bobo - Hand

QB Sam Darnold - Oblique

LB Ernest Jones IV - Chest

T Josh Jones - Ankle, Knee

FB Brady Russell - Hand

S Julian Love - Shoulder

LB Drake Thomas - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Chazz Surratt* - Ankle

* denotes player currently on injured reserve.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!